Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan says he'll call the shots for Super Rugby side

Clayton McMillan will be the head coach of the Chiefs for the 2022 season, with Warren Gatland the director of rugby.

Clayton McMillan will be in charge of team selection and style of play with the Chiefs in the upcoming Super Rugby season.

McMillan was named as the franchise’s head coach for the 2022 season last week, with Warren Gatland assuming the job of director of rugby.

Last season’s interim coach said while Gatland will have a major impact on how the side performs in the new-look competition, the buck stops with him.

“In terms of selection, it's going to sit solely with myself and the other coaching staff,” McMillan said on Monday.

“We want Gats to have a lot of input into what we're doing, so opinion around selection will certainly be valued.

“In terms of tactics, I think we demonstrated this year that we are endeavouring to play a style of rugby that showcases the talent of our players – and is reflective of some of the successful Chiefs teams in the past; being physical up front and allowing our backs to build high-phase counts and ultimately to try and score tries.

McMillan said Gatland, who signed a four-year deal as Chiefs coach and debuted in that role last season, will be invaluable in assisting with strategy.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Warren Gatland will assist Clayton McMillan with strategy and studying opposition sides.

“Looking at other teams and ourselves, gathering a lot of data and getting a lot more detailed in the teams we're playing – which, when you're deep in the competition, as a coach, you don't always have the luxury of doing will help shape our game-plans.”

McMillan took over the head coach role for the Chiefs’ 2021 campaign with Gatland in charge of the British and Irish Lions for their tour of South Africa, and admitted that he wouldn’t have forced a change in the coaching ranks if he hadn’t overseen the side making the SR Aotearoa final.

“If everything had gone tits-up, it would have been an easy decision to step to the side and continue in the assistant coaching role.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Damian McKenzie guides the Chiefs backline against the Brumbies in Hamilton in May.

“But I think Gats saw the great work that had been done and the progress that we'd made.”

McMillan has no concerns the new set-up will prove acrimonious or develop into a power struggle.

“A bit of conflict in your environment brings an edge and some accountability to how to get the best out of yourselves.

“I know that Gats and myself are incredibly proud about the club and that we want success for it; not just in the short-term but sustainable success. We're going to make decisions collectively that are in the best interests of the team – I don't have any concerns whatsoever.”

McMillan said ‘identity’ was a key thing under his rein.

“The stuff that you guys [media] and the general public, what we want them to see when we take the field.

“I think the successful Chiefs [teams] in the past have always been pretty brutal, particularly in and around the breakdown and enjoy the physical battles; work extremely hard for each other ... may not have always been blessed with the greatest roster, but care about each other and work hard for the region.

“We'll have a go, pull the trigger – the likes of Damian [McKenzie, who will miss the 2022 season while playing in Japan] is probably a good example of somebody who'll have a go when others are more inclined to be conservative.

“We want people to see that when we're out on the rugby field, but what you see on the field is only a small part of that identity.

“So we understand there's some important things in our environment we hold close to our chests; there's things we need to do on a day-to-day basis that will ultimately be able to drive us closer to deliver on the things that we want to produce on the rugby field.”