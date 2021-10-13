'Didn't think I'd see the day': Kendra Cocksedge on Matatū Super Rugby team

The identity of the South Island team for New Zealand's new women's rugby competition has been unveiled

Kendra Cocksedge couldn’t wipe the smile from her dial.

The two-times World Cup winner with the Black Ferns didn’t think she’d see the day women’s Super Rugby would be a reality for her.

Yet there she was, being unveiled as one of the foundation players for Matatū, the South Island team set to take part in Super Rugby Aupiki next year.

Matatū, which will be governed by the Crusaders, in partnership with the Highlanders, was on Tuesday unveiled in Christchurch, where the team will be based.

“To have it announced today, there were goosebumps in there, it just makes you sit down and realise how far the women's game has come,” Cocksedge said after the formalities.

“I didn’t think I would [see the day]. Obviously, I’ve been playing in the Black Ferns for 15 years, I’ve been playing for a long time, I was hoping that one day it would come, but the fact it’s come now and these young girls coming through have this pathway and opportunity, and it bridges the gap between the Black Ferns and Farah Palmer Cup, is really exciting.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images (From left) Stephanie Te Ohaere-Fox, Te Rauoriwa Gapper, head coach Blair Baxter, Phillipa Love, Kendra Cocksedge and Grace Brooker at the unveiling of Matatū in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Matatū is a name gifted to the team by Ngāi Tūāhuriri, one of the five primary hapū of the Ngai Tahu iwi, and is “an instructive command to remain steadfast with head held high, alert and ready to take on any and every challenge head on”.

In addition to halfback Cocksedge, props Pip Love and Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, midfielder Grace Brooker and Te Rauoriwa Gapper were named as the team’s first five contracted players.

SUPPLIED Matatū was unveiled in Christchurch on Tuesday afternoon.

Like Cocksedge, Canterbury pivot Gapper didn’t think Tuesday would come.

“I didn’t think it would in my years, I thought we’d be close. It’s exciting. I’ve got a daughter, so to know that in five-10 years this might be a full-time gig for girls, that’s pretty amazing.”

She called it an “honour” to be involved in the process of creating the team, which was overseen by Crusaders general manager of women’s professional rugby Sarah Munro, and involved Crusaders and Highlanders bosses Colin Mansbridge and Roger Clark.

With the unveiling of the team in the bag, Munro and coach Blair Baxter will continue to finalise the 28-strong playing roster, which should be announced later this month.

Having confirmed Bayleys Canterbury as the team’s principal sponsor, and the University of Canterbury as another partner, work is ongoing to secure more commercial partners, among other jobs.

John Davidson Canterbury pivot Te Rauoriwa Gapper, left, was heavily involved in the process of creating Matatū.

“We will continue to work alongside Ngāi Tūāhuriri and also Te Whaka Ako within our journey here. Danna [Robson] is going to do some great work with us in terms of the team Waiata, the haka the karakia, it’s going to be interwoven into everything we do,” Munro said.

“When the team comes together for the first time, how are we going to make it so special for them, how are we going to make sure the work that’s been put into the name Matatū is given to them with their entire journey throughout the season? We want to make it an absolute wow factor, so there’s a bit of planning involved with that.”

CRUSADERS Crusaders general manager of women’s professional rugby Sarah Munro, centre, pictured with Crusaders Alumni Steering group members.

The team will be based at the Apollo Centre, and will utilise Burnside Park’s fields for training sessions. Home games are likely to be played at smaller regional grounds.

Baxter isn’t sure whether the squad will first assemble in December or January, but players will assemble Thursday to Sunday when in camp, ensuring it’s not a full-time commitment, requiring them to leave their jobs for three months.

“There is a little bit of work to be done there around understanding who we are, what that means to us, and how we move forward together, get that stuff out of the way, and then we can start to thinking about how we can play rugby, the brand and the style you’ll see in March.”