'A special man': Razor on Sean Wainui after leaving his mark on Crusaders

There are heavy hearts in the All Blacks camp after the death of the Chiefs star in a car crash.

Sean Wainui was only at the Crusaders for a couple of years, but left an important and lasting mark during his time in Christchurch.

“Tragic, real tragic. Hard to swallow, man,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said of the 25-year-old’s death in a single-vehicle crash near Tauranga on Monday.

Robertson knew Wainui well, having coached him during New Zealand’s triumph at the 2015 under-20s World Cup in Italy, a campaign the then teenager was “massive” in, and during his final year at the Crusaders.

Wainui was already on the books when Robertson took over the Crusaders from Todd Blackadder in 2017, a year the utility back made just two of his nine appearances for the red and blacks.

However, he was an enormously popular member of the team, and played an instrumental role in embedding the team’s haka – Takina Te Kawa – which he passionately led ahead of the team’s match against the British and Irish Lions.

“He was involved in getting the understanding, with Whetukamokamo Douglas and Bryn Hall, about bringing it alive and understanding the words, the actions and the wairua, what it actually meant. He just brought that spirit alive and, obviously, for him to lead it was pretty special,” Robertson said.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Sean Wainui signs autographs after playing a pre-season game for the Crusaders against the Highlanders in Darfield in 2017.

“When we practised it, he just had a lovely manner and a great way of teaching it. All the boys responded to it. He brought a lot of bicultural understanding for us around the tūrangawaewae, and our belonging. A special man, and a special player in his own way.”

Wainui made his Super Rugby debut alongside Richie Mo’unga against the Chiefs in 2016, becoming Crusaders number 189 and 190 respectively.

Despite limited opportunities on the park, he’d front at the team’s Rugby Park headquarters with a typically positive and infectious vibe.

“He used to come in and give you a big hongi and a ‘chur bro’,” Robertson recalled.

“He had an ability to connect with everyone, to come in every day and be happy and enjoy what he did. He just made people feel good, he was one of those people.

“He just had that nice manner, but also a consummate professional. He never got as many opportunities as he would have liked, but with the opportunities he got when he was on the field at training he took them, and that's where the respect was earned from all of us.”

Speaking of respect, Wainui had it in spades from his Kiwi teammates the during the under-20s World Cup in 2015.

When the going got tough on their way to winning the tournament, it was Wainui who stood up and galvanised the squad, Robertson said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Sean Wainui led the Crusaders’ haka ahead of their game against the British and Irish Lions in Christchurch in 2017.

“He would use the phrase ‘tēnei’ (connect together), tighten the grips, turn your wrists, which Māori used in the waka when they came across the sea as a sign of batten down when things get tough.”

Wainui went on to make 44 appearances for the Chiefs after leaving the Crusaders, playing both in the midfield and on the wing.

In his last match for the Hamilton-based side, he re-wrote the history books during a match against the Waratahs, becoming the only player in Super Rugby history to score five tries in one match.

“He was truly Chiefs mana, wasn’t he? Robertson said. “That’s what you love watching about their team, they give all their soul, and he did that and found his place to express himself.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Sean Wainui poses in his Crusaders kit during the 2016 Super Rugby launch.

“He had a way to cross that [try] line against us, and it just shows the quality football player he was. And same for the Māori All Blacks, he had a nose for the line, he had the ability to play a couple of positions. Very physical, great, tough defender, good in the contact area, but to be a finisher as well, all of his game, he was a classy footballer.

“The Crusaders send our aroha to the Wainui family. Sean, thanks for leaving your mark at our club.”