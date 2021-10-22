Super Rugby Pacific: Blues re-sign international props Karl Tu’inukuafe, Alex Hodgman

All Blacks prop Karl Tu'inukuafe will remain with the Blues until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The Blues have depth at prop that is the envy of Super Rugby, and they’re keeping it that way with the re-signing of international front-rowers Alex Hodgman and Karl Tu’inukuafe to contract extensions.

This powerful pair form a formidable group of international props at the Aiuckland franchise that also includes All Blacks Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi, as well as Marcel Renata.

Hodgman made four appearances for the All Blacks in 2020 before being sidelined for much of an injury-hit 2021 season. The 28-year-old has already achieved 50 Super Rugby games – 42 of them for the Blues, although his debut came in 2014 for the Crusaders against the Auckland franchise.

The Auckland-raised prop will extend his stay at the Blues until the end of the 2023 season.

Joining him is Tu’inukuafe, who is currently on tour with the All Blacks. The North Harbour player returned home in 2019 to join the Blues after spending the 2018 season with the Chiefs.

The 27-year-old, who has amassed 49 Super games, including 33 for the Blues, played in all 14 matches in 2021. The former Wesley College player has 23 test caps for the All Blacks after a meteoric rise, capped by his debut against Argentina in the 2018 Rugby Championship.

The popular prop has extended his time at the Blues until the end of the 2022 season.

“We are blessed to have a group of quality, hard-working props who are the cornerstone of our set piece. In turn this is fundamental to our ability to develop front-foot possession for our running weapons wider out,” said Blues coach Leon MacDonald.

“They are a hard-working group on the grass and in the gym who challenge each other and learn from one another.”