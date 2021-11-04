Newly qualified lawyer Grace Steinmetz sets sights on home World Cup

Grace Steinmetz finally feels like she can go all in on rugby after six years plugging away at a law degree.

That makes the timing of her naming in the inaugural Matatū squad for Super Rugby Aupiki ideal, as she sets her sight on cracking the Black Ferns for next year’s World Cup on home soil.

And who would doubt the ambitious 23-year-old, one who has juggled rugby and study since she took up the sport in 2016, and even sat one of her law exams in a Fiji hotel?

“I’m a lawyer now, apparently. I’m still to do the final paperwork to get admitted to the bar, but I’m a lawyer, I just don’t have the paperwork to show it,” she said.

“My main thing, and what held me back a few years ago when I was kind of in the sevens environment, and I was quite open with the coaches about it, was that I really wanted to get my degree done, I didn’t want to go into a full-time environment not having something behind me.

“My goal for so many years has been to get something in my back pocket. Now that I’ve got that, I hope I don’t have to bring it out of my pocket for quite some time. Hopefully rugby takes over, whether that’s 15s for the short term, or sevens for the long term.”

William Booth/Photosport Grace Steinmetz, centre, celebrates a try with Amy du Plessis, left, and Rosie Kelly for Canterbury against the Cyclones during this year’s FPC.

A speedy outside back, the niece of former All Black Paul Steinmetz is relatively new to 15s. She briefly played for Canterbury in 2018, but it wasn’t until last year that she stamped her mark on the game during the red and blacks’ victorious Farah Palmer Cup (FPC) campaign.

She’d come from a hockey and touch background, before focussing on sevens, even moving to Japan for the abbreviated format of the game last year, before the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to return to New Zealand.

Steinmetz hasn’t looked back, shining for the red and blacks, and earning a Black Ferns call up for inter-squad matches last November.

But after getting a taste of the Black Ferns Sevens environment courtesy of a training contract in 2019, she’s not afraid to admit the desire to return to sevens down the road burns.

SUPPLIED Matatū players Chelsea Bremner (L-R), Grace Steinmetz and Rosie Kelly speak to Crusaders general manager women's professional rugby Sarah Munro at the team's Christchurch base.

“I would say my door is still definitely open to sevens, long term I still definitely want to be back in that environment. I guess for now leading into a World Cup year for the Black Ferns 15s, I do want to be a part of that, and I’m all for it, I want to be a 15s player for the next 12 months or so,” she said.

So, one of 18 Canterbury players on Thursday named in Matatū, she’s all in ahead of the first instalment of the semi-professional competition, one she believes was necessary to bridge the gap between the FPC and Black Ferns.

“It definitely makes it [15s] more attractive. For so long, me personally and so many others, we’ve had to study, we’ve had to work. This gives us a month of games now where we can really just focus on rugby, and if it does get to the point where there is a trans-Tasman competition, it’s only going to be bigger.

“I would still be tossing and turning...but the thing I love about 15s is you can live wherever you want in New Zealand and then travel in for camps....with sevens they are centralised in Tauranga, so you would really need to make that commitment there.”

William Booth/Photosport Grace Steinmetz offloads against the Cyclones in Palmerston North during this year’s FPC.

Originally from Wellington, Steinmetz said signing with the Hurricanes or one of the other North Island teams wasn’t something she entertained.

“To be fair, I guess I am in a fortunate position where I didn’t look elsewhere. I’ve set my life here now, I’ve got a house here, I was all eyes on Matatū.”

Matatū: Lucy Anderson, Alana Bremner, Chelsea Bremner, Grace Brooker, Kendra Cocksedge, Natalie Delamere, Amy Du Plessis, Te Rauoriwa Gapper, Julia Gorinski, Di Hiini, Renee Holmes, Lucy Jenkins, Rosie Kelly, Michaela Leonard, Pip Love, Martha Mataele, Liv McGoverne, Arabella McKenzie, Kilisitina Moata’ane, Greer Muir, Moomooga (Ashley) Palu, Marcelle Parkes, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Grace Steinmetz, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox.