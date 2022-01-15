Former All Black Waisake Naholo joins younger brother at the Crusaders

Waisake Naholo, pictured playing for Canterbury during last year’s NPC, has been training with the Crusaders.

Waisake Naholo’s dream of a return to Super Rugby is alive.

The former All Black has been brought into the Crusaders to start their 2022 pre-season, joining younger brother and fellow wing Kini at the Christchurch-based franchise.

Naholo, 30, made it clear he wanted to again play Super Rugby for a New Zealand franchise when Canterbury signed him for last year’s NPC campaign.

Back in the country after an injury plagued stint with London Irish, the former Highlanders star didn’t earn a contract with any of the New Zealand franchises.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders sign Taranaki star Kini Naholo

* Former All Blacks wing Waisake Naholo released by London Irish after injury-ravaged stay

* Super Rugby Aotearoa: Kini Naholo overcomes injury nightmare to get Chiefs' chance

* The five Super Rugby rookies to watch out for in 2020 after starring in Mitre 10 Cup



However, with the Crusaders’ stack of All Blacks not back on deck until February, Naholo has been given an opportunity to train with the side which has won a title each of the past five years.

Naholo played 62 games for the Highlanders between 2015 and 2019, lighting up Super Rugby with his speed and try-scoring prowess.

But, despite downplaying the knee injury which has been labelled as chronic when he joined Canterbury, he didn’t set the NPC alight during his return.

“It’s just the meniscus. It got tided up, and I don’t have much [cartilage] left in there [my knee],” he said.

Fresh from a storming season with Taranaki, Kini earned a full contract with the Crusaders, joining a quality group of outside backs for the 2022 campaign.

In addition to the 22-year-old flyer, the Crusaders have All Blacks Will Jordan, Sevu Reece and George Bridge at their disposal, and Leicester Fainga’anuku and Chay Fihaki.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Taranaki wing Kini Naholo is entering his first season with the Crusaders.

The Crusaders started pre-season on January 6, and capped last week by zip-lining at the Christchurch Adventure Park, home to both the highest (150m) and longest (1.1km) zip-lines in the country.

Naholo and Argentinian recruit Pablo Matera both featured on the video the team shared.

The Crusaders play the Highlanders in Weston on February 4 in Weston in their first pre-season game, before hosting the Hurricanes in Blenheim the following week.