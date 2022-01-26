Super Rugby: Caleb Clarke sidesteps setbacks to rediscover his love for the game

Following a challenging 2021, Blues wing Caleb Clarke is getting warm and fuzzy about his rugby again this year.

After a brutal 2021, star Blues wing Caleb Clarke is just looking to rediscover his love of rugby again – and has a new best mate, and a few dropped kilos, to help nudge him in that direction.

The 22-year-old who was the All Blacks’ find of 2020, but dedicated an ill-fated 2021 season to chasing Olympic gold, spoke to the media for the first time since his Tokyo Games disappointment after Blues training on Tuesday and presented in not just outstanding physical condition, but a pretty tight headspace as well.

During a frank discussion the big wing, who played five tests for Ian Foster’s All Blacks in 2020, revealed he had shed around 4 kilos during an elongated off-season training regime, had formed a close bond with star cross-code signing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and had no regrets about his decision to go all-in for an Olympic medal last year – only to miss the final cut for Clarke Laidlaw’s team for the Games.

“If I reflect on last year I had so many things on and it just felt like my attention was divided,” said Clarke of a challenging annum that ended with him locked down and unable to play in the NPC. “So this year I’ve just got one focus -- enjoying my rugby, and enjoying being back with the boys. It’s been awesome being out of lockdown, and in another system where we can be with people. That’s where I thrive the most, around people who bring the best out of me.”

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Blues believe Caleb Clarke ready to ignite after tough 12 months

* Super Rugby: Highlanders cancel pre-season clash against Moana Pasifika in Queenstown

* All Blacks coach Ian Foster sees Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as 'natural' fit in midfield



Clarke confirmed that he and former Warriors and Kiwis star Tuivasa-Sheck had definitely brought the best out in each other when they became close during last year’s lockdown – with their draining training sessions resulting in him dropping from his 2020 playing weight of 108kg to around 104kg for the new season.

“I got to train with Roger once that picnic rule came out and, bro, there were some hard sessions. I was crying in one of them – that’s how hard it was.”

Clarke confirmed they had an open book approach to their pared-back session – he would teach the new rugby convert all he could about the game, and vice-versa,

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Caleb Clarke didn;t quite make it to the Olympic sevens stage, but has no regrets about giving it a lash.

“Our first session we had Roger, Danny Tusitala (who’s in America now ) and myself, with his brother and cousin there for extra numbers. It was lucky Danny was there because he was helping Roger with his passing. We built our relationship in that way.

“When it was just the two of us we sat down every morning talking through different pictures … now he’s got all the coaches, boys like Steven (Perofeta) and Harry (Plummer), and he’s really growing his game. He’s helped me with my footwork, and it’s just good having someone of his calibre here at the Blues.”

Asked where he had helped Tuivasa-Sheck’s game (the 28-year-old hasn’t played rugby since his school days at Otahuhu College), a smile crossed Clarke’s face.

“Hopefully the physicality side. He had to use me as a tackling ram. It was good over that lockdown period to have some contact work with him, and we worked hard on the ruck as well … we worked on the small things like the jackal, and getting over the ball and through the ruck.”

It has all helped put Clarke into a pretty positive headspace for 2022, all things considered.

“I reflected in lockdown. That was a tough period. I thought I was still going to go on tour (with the All Blacks], and even before that playing in the Olympics … and to have bad hand after bad hand every time, and even Sean [Wainui] passing away just made things more tough.

Dave Rowland Caleb Clarke, and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck found common ground as they found themselves locked out of rugby in 2021.

“But it’s helped me realise there is more to life than just rugby. I’m here enjoying myself, and that’s the most important thing … I’ve found that love for the game again. If I look back at last year I put too much expectation on myself and I listened to too many people, when I should have just been listening to my small circle, and just enjoying the game.

“That’s the focus now. I’m not worried if I don’t make the All Blacks, or anything. I just want to enjoy the game again.”

And there are definitely no regrets.

“I’m very optimistic,” he responds. “I try to find the silver lining. Not making the Olympics, it’s a lesson to be learned on how I can deal with things better.”

John Davidson/Photosport Caleb Clarke has shed the kilos and piled on the motivation for the Blues heading into the new season.

Now with that leaner frame enabling him to get round the field better, Clarke is optimistic he can combine his traditional power game with an even higher workrate and efficiency when he finally returns to the rugby field – likely to be in the Blues’ pre-season opener against the Hurricanes in Takapuna on February 5.

“I’m excited,” says the young man Foster will be watching closely. “I haven’t played 15s since the last Super Rugby Aotearoa game, and haven’t played any form of rugby since June. I’ve got itchy feet. Every day in training I have to hold myself back from getting over-competitive … I don’t want to yell at people but I want to win, and there’s just that competitiveness and eagerness to get out there.”

The love is well and truly back. Expect the on-field carnage to follow.