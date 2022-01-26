Super Rugby: Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry not finished making a difference

Tom Coventry keeps it pretty simple when it comes to the challenging task of preparing a professional rugby team to play in the Covid era. “You hope for the best, but prepare for the worst,” says the newly extended Blues forwards coach with his trademark cheeky grin.

Coventry has just extended his tenure at the Auckland-based Super Rugby franchise for a further two years – a decision, he says, that was pretty much a no-brainer – and it’s no understatement to say he’s pumped about the prospect of being part of a sustained era of excellence at the once perennial under-achievers.

The Blues, of course, ended an 18-year title drought last year when they defeated the Highlanders to claim the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman title. Whatever your view on the merits of a compact, added-on competition, it was well-deserved reward for a coaching crew who had worked hard to turn around a culture of mediocrity in the big city.

Coventry had been there alongside Leon MacDonald and the now departed Tana Umaga since 2019 as they built themselves a team, and a mindset, focused on excellence, and he was not about to jump ship now they have arguably the most exciting mix of talent since the glory days of the ‘90s.

“You feel like you’re part of the growth of the outfit,” he said in explaining a contract extension that required little pondering. “You’re one of many, being part of change, part of recruiting players who are hopefully going to make a difference, and continue on with it.

“I feel like I’m part of the fabric. Like anything in rugby, it can be tenuous at times, but you enjoy the good times and over the last couple of seasons there have been a lot of good times to focus back on.”

The forecast in general is not quite so upbeat for the new Super Rugby Pacific competition under the Covid Red Light framework, with the front-loaded ‘local” matches set to get under way with no fans in the stands and under tight health protocols.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu and the Blues forwards have an exciting backline to lay the foundations for in 2022.

And there has to be grave doubt about trans-Tasman travel opening up in time for the second half of the season which would in effect cut the competition off at its knees.

“It’s challenging, but we’ve been through this a couple of times now, and we’ve all got our heads round what this could look like,” added Coventry of what shapes as a testing period ahead. “We’ve got some experience around how to train away from the group, and also how to be responsible with our social distancing etc.

“We’re all hoping for the best but also preparing for the worst. Covid last year was different – this one is a lot more infectious. We need to be aware of strategies, how we minimise what we’re doing in homes, social distancing in public, going into restaurants and places where there is risk, and try to mitigate all that. We’ll look at things we can do to make ourselves as safe as possible.”

The Blues certainly shape as an exciting unit for 2022, and will want to keep as many of their frontline players as possible in the mix on a weekly basis.

Coventry has lost heart-and-soul lock Patrick Tuipulotu for the year to his sabbatical in Japan, but still has impressive resources at his disposal up front – from his All Black-laden prop rotation, to a second row shored up by the addition of veteran Cantab Luke Romano and the well-travelled James Tucker and a world-class loose trio spearheaded by internationals Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu.

Given they will be looking to lay the groundwork for a backline that has Beauden Barrett back running the show at No 10, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck poised to make his mark in his new code and X-factor types like Fin Christie, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Zarn Sullivan and Mark Telea, Coventry is well aware of the responsibility his big men will carry.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Tom Coventry: ‘The guys have been really positive but they’re ready to play now. They want to test where they’re at.’

If there’s an unknown facing the Blues, it’s how their Auckland contingent will cope with such a big gap between meaningful rugby, with the city’s lockdown effectively wiping out the NPC for a chunk of players.

But Coventry is taking the glass half-full approach, confident that players who trained in small groups over much of the lockdown have made strides in other aspects, such as strength and speedwork.

“Some of the younger boys have used that time differently,” added Coventry. “They would have loved to be playing but they’ve been working behind the scenes on aspects they can control.

“The guys have been really positive but they’re ready to play now. They want to test where they’re at and see where we need to go with our trainings.”

And, of course, the presence of Tuivasa-Sheck has put a real spring in the step of the Blues players ahead of their first pre-season hitout against the Hurricanes next Saturday, and imminent return of the All Blacks.

“Roger is a real pro,” added Coventry. “He’s formed a strong relationship with Caleb, and he’s a sponge for information. He finds time to talk to a coach or player on things that might be confusing him, and he’s also contributing around our attacking shapes. He’s asking a little more of some of our boys around lines he’d like them to run, and we’re all eager to see him play.”