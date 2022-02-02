Super Rugby: Crusaders braced for looming bubble announcement

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson, pictured ahead of last year’s home match against the Blues in Christchurch.

Scott Robertson is essentially just waiting for his phone to buzz with confirmation the Crusaders must pack up and leave what he calls “Rugby Heaven”.

Confirmation all six New Zealand-based teams will relocate to a bubble – likely in Queenstown – for the start of Super Rugby Pacific is expected to be announced by New Zealand Rugby in the next couple of days.

The threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has forced the drastic measure, but is seen as essential, at least for the first four or five weeks, to ensure the competition isn’t compromised.

“We just want to play, I think we all do,” Crusaders coach Robertson said ahead of his team’s training session at Rugby Park in Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

“I think for our competition, it's important we do that. We will work with the government, or whoever is in front of us, just to make sure we can play. We just want to get this started so we can have a full comp and get the players and rugby in our country rolling.”

That said, Robertson doesn’t need to be told his side are littered with All Blacks who not so long ago spent months overseas, and a couple of weeks in managed isolation.

John Davidson/Photosport Crusaders wing George Bridge can play 40 minutes in the team's second pre-season game, against the Hurricanes.

The full Crusaders’ All Blacks contingent returned to training on Wednesday, but only Braydon Ennor, Scott Barrett and George Bridge will feature in the pre-season (40 minutes in next Friday’s game against the Hurricanes).

“It's an individual thing. I've done the rounds with the boys to see where they are personally and their thoughts on it. They have all been pretty good. Five weeks initially seems a long time, but we can manage them, they might only be in for two or three,” Robertson said.

“That's the flexibility of we're not overseas, we're only in Queenstown, they're one flight away from getting out of the bubble.”

While Robertson expects an announcement within 48 hours, and the Crusaders have planned to depart as soon as Sunday, there are still details being ironed out, including protocols for players coming and going from the bubble.

While pivot Richie Mo’unga will miss the first two games – against the Hurricanes and Highlanders – the development has further delayed clarity regarding exactly how many games he will sit out to start the season.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Richie Mo’unga is expected to miss at least the Crusaders’ first two games of Super Rugby Pacific.

Mo’unga, who is entitled to take up to six weeks off due to a clause in his contract, was expected to agree on a return-to-play plan with Robertson after the revamped Super Rugby Pacific draw was released in December.

However, that’s been pushed back until after the bubble plan has been confirmed.

“He won't be around for the first couple of rounds, but we're just trying to decide what happens after that. He needs a little bit of footy, the development games we normally play against the Highlanders or Hurricanes are highly likely to be off. We need to get him some footy, but we're trying to get all the information before we make a decision,” Robertson said.

Ahead of what’s likely his penultimate season in charge of the Crusaders, Robertson and the team are already practising heightened precautions as Omicron spreads through the community, including being tested twice a week for the virus.

The Crusaders will play Friday night’s pre-season match against the Highlanders in Weston, near Oamaru, behind closed doors, and the team’s All Blacks – usually keen spectators at the game – won’t attend.

GETTY The Crusaders and Highlanders will play their pre-season match on Friday behind closed doors in Weston.

Sitting down at a café and having a coffee is not allowed, while avoiding busy public areas is also important.

“You won't see us in malls. If we need to go shopping, it will be late at night, and you just keep your distance from everyone else. Just making sensible decisions around high density areas.

"It's pretty much getting from home to Rugby Park."