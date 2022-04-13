'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder': Crusaders embrace lineout drive

Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor tucks in at the back of a rolling maul against the Highlanders in Christchurch this month.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Blues

Where: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

When: Friday April 15, 7.05pm Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

Referee: TBC

Scott Robertson and Codie Taylor have a different reaction to many at the mention of a lineout drive.

Never mind the negative chat the aspect of the game has generated recently, Crusaders coach Robertson and hooker Taylor light up when discussing the game’s hotly debated weapon.

“Beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” Robertson said.

He’s heard the flurry of criticism, sparked by former teammate Justin Marshall labelling the trend of teams frequently utilising the lineout drive “a horrific thing to watch”.

READ MORE:

* All Blacks: Jack Goodhue's return vital after injury to Anton Lienert-Brown

* Hurricanes thrash Moana Pasifika 53-12 in another mauling for newcomers

* Wes Goosen makes his mark as Hurricanes snap Super Rugby Pacific losing streak

* ‘I’d be honoured to coach the Wallabies’: Brad Thorn puts hat in ring to succeed Dave Rennie



Marshall was speaking after the Blues bullied newbies Moana Pasifika with the tactic twice in the space of week, and after the Highlanders followed suit with their own barrage of lineout drives.

Aaron Mauger’s men couldn’t stop it legally. If they weren’t conceding penalties, they were coughing up tries, including three to Blues hooker Kurt Eklund in one match.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders lock Zach Gallagher comes down with a lineout throw against the Highlanders in Christchurch this month.

Rolling mauls have since been the hot topic among columnists, armchair critics and talkback callers.

“There will be a few old wily forwards that would be turning over around that comment,” Robertson said.

“Look, it's part of our game, we love it. We love defending it, and we love scoring tries, it's the uniqueness, it sets our game apart. We're fans of it, but I can see what people are saying, though.”

In other words, don’t expect the Crusaders or Blues to shelve the rolling maul during their heavyweight clash in Christchurch on Friday night.

They’re arguably the top two proponents of it in the competition, highlighted by the Crusaders’ historically excellent lineout drive defence.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson.

Think back to the 2018 Super Rugby final in Christchurch, where they repeatedly rebuffed hooker Malcolm Marx and his rampaging pack of Lions on their way to a second straight crown.

“I think it’s a really interesting part of the game. It’s tough. Unless you’ve been in there you don’t really know what it’s like,” Taylor said.

“It’s a great way to apply pressure to the other team. You see the Blues, they do it really well. They have probably scored the most maul tries out of anyone at the moment. It’s an area we’ll have to shut down.”

The Crusaders will have to do so with three of their locks sidelined in Sam Whitelock (broken finger), Mitchell Dunshea (knee) and Quinten Strange (calf).

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF NZR chief executive Mark Robinson and panel members Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau address a press conference into the team's culture review.

Whitelock “was close” to fronting this week but is expected to return next week, while Dunshea is out for the season and Strange is expected to miss between six and eight weeks after going down in a heap against the Hurricanes last weekend.

It means rookie Zach Gallagher will make his first start alongside captain Scott Barrett as the Crusaders attempt to keep the Blues winless in Christchurch since 2004.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Blues hooker Kurt Eklund scored a hat-trick of tries via the rolling maul against Moana Pasifika this season.

“It’s [defending the lineout drive] a big part of our game. The Blues are aware of it. Luke Romano is up there, he pretty much drove it when he was down here, so there is no doubt in my mind that they will have something up their sleeves that they will want to throw at us,” Taylor said.

He downplayed the rash of injuries to the locking department being behind their usually near flawless lineout having its problems in recent weeks.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders captain Scott Barrett reaches for a lineout throw against the Highlanders in Christchurch this month.

Fourth in the competition with an 85.9 per cent strike rate, they’ve misfired nine times the past three weeks, including seven times against the Chiefs and Highlanders in rounds five and six.

“Some individual stuff there on my account, as well as some other stuff. It's not Crusaders standard for sure, and it's something we've got to address. We've looked at that this week, and last week, and we're building nicely. We nail that part of the game, and it really helps us.”

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Zach Gallagher, Scott Barrett (c), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardiner, Pablo Matera, Mitch Drummond, Fergus Burke, George Bridge.