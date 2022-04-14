Super Rugby Pacific teams: No 10 Marty Banks starts for the Highlanders against the Hurricanes

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson and panel members Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau address a press conference into the team's culture review.

The coaches of the six New Zealand-based franchises have made the tough decisions and will make their lineups public across Wednesday.

We look at the selection talking points ahead of round eight, which kicks off with a Good Friday humdinger between the Crusaders and Blues in Christchurch.

CRUSADERS v BLUES

Friday, 7.05pm at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Crusaders lock Zach Gallagher will make the first start of his Super Rugby career on Friday night, when the red and blacks host the Blues in Christchurch.

A serious calf injury to lock Quinten Strange has elevated rookie Zach Gallagher into the starting side for the Crusaders' heavyweight home game against the Blues.

Gallagher will make his first start of his young career, alongside captain Scott Barrett after the latest hit to the red and blacks' locking stocks.

Strange is expected to miss between six and eight weeks after going down in a heap against the Hurricanes in Wellington last week, and joins Sam Whitelock (finger) and Mitchell Dunshea (knee) on the sidelines.

Head coach Scott Robertson said Whitelock was "close" to returning this week, while Dunshea is gone for the season.

Rookie loose forward Dominic Gardiner will provide locking cover from the bench.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Ethan Blackadder, Zach Gallagher, Scott Barrett (c), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardiner, Pablo Matera, Mitch Drummond, Fergus Burke, George Bridge.

Derek Morrison/Photosport Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns from his shoulder injury to take a place on the Blues bench on Friday in Christchurch.

It ain’t broke, so the Blues weren’t looking to fix too much in their lineup to face the Crusaders.

Leon MacDonald has made two changes to his starting XV and three more on the bench in the wake of the Blues’ statement 25-0 shutout of the Chiefs in Hamilton last Saturday – their sixth victory on the bounce in Super Rugby Pacific.

All Blacks tourist Finlay Christie, a late withdrawal on Saturday post-warmup, is back as starting halfback and AJ Lam gets the nod on the right wing this week, ahead of Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, with Caleb Clarke still serving his suspension.

The most notable additions are on the bench, where star off-season signing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck returns from a shoulder injury and tighthead prop Nepo Laulala is back from suspension. Zarn Sullivan is also tabbed for a return off the pine, providing he passes a late fitness test.

All Black Ofa Tuungafasi has been cleared to start at tighthead prop, despite receiving 28 stitches in a facial wound against the Chiefs, while veteran lock Luke Romano has been green-lighted to run out against his old team in an unchanged second row alongside Josh Goodhue.

The Blues are chasing their first victory in Christchurch since 2004.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, AJ Lam, Rieko Ioane, Bryce Heem, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Tom Robinson, Josh Goodhue, Luke Romano, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Jordan Lay, Nepo Laulala, James Tucker, Adrian Choat, Taufua Funaki, Roger Tuivasa-Shecka, Zarn Sullivan/Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

CHIEFS v MOANA PASIFIKA

Saturday, 4.35pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Luke Jacobson will captain the Chiefs in Saturday’s clash against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

Luke Jacobson will captain the Chiefs in Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific clash against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton.

The All Blacks loose forward takes the skipper’s armband with Sam Cane rested for the fixture, and co-captain Brad Weber lining up in the reserves.

It is just Jacobson’s second start for the year, having strained a knee in the season-opener against the Highlanders, then playing from the bench the past two weeks.

He lines up at No 8, with Kaylum Boshier shifting from blindside flanker to openside, and Mitch Brown taking the No 6 jersey for his first game of the season.

Tupou Vaa’i is back, at lock, after missing the past two games with concussion, while in the front row, hooker Bradley Slater and loosehead prop Ollie Norris are promoted to start.

In the backs, halfback Cortez Ratima gets his first Super start, while Josh Ioane remains unavailable with his rib injury and Bryn Gatland retains the No 10 jersey.

Anton Lienert-Brown’s season-ending shoulder injury sees Alex Nankivell move out a spot to centre and with Quinn Tupaea rested, Rameka Poihipi gets a first start, at second five-eighth, while Shaun Stevenson returns to the right wing, which sees Jonah Lowe go to the bench.

Chiefs: Chase Tiatia, Shaun Stevenson, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Cortez Ratima, Luke Jacobson (cc), Kaylum Boshier, Mitch Brown, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Angus Ta’avao, Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Aidan Ross, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Brad Weber (cc), Rivez Reihana, Jonah Lowe.

Moana Pasifika: TBC

HIGHLANDERS v HURRICANES

Saturday, 7.05pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Marty Banks will start against the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

The Highlanders have handed Marty Banks his first start of the campaign in the No 10 jersey, with Mitch Hunt moving to the bench in a new-look side.

Banks, in his 50th Super Rugby game, will direct a backline that has a revamped midfield, as Thomas Umaga-Jensen returns from injury and Denny Solomona takes the No 13 jersey.

Solomona is primarily a right wing, but the Highlanders have kept Sam Gilbert in the No 14 jersey, while Scott Gregory has replaced Mosese Dawai on the left edge.

Billy Harmon makes a welcome return after a long layoff with a shoulder injury, although he will be eased backed into the fray from the bench.

Without the injured Shannon Frizell and Manaaki Selby-Rickit, the Highlanders have turned to the Evans brothers Gareth and Bryn, while Liam Coltman returns to the starting lineup and there is no place in the 23 for Rhys Marshall.

Highlanders: Connor Garden Bachop, Sam Gilbert, Denny Solomona, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, James Lentjes, Gareth Evans, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Jermaine Ainsley, Liam Coltman, Ethan De Groot. Reserves: Andrew Makalio, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Ma’u, Max Hicks, Billy Harmon, Folau Fakatava. Mitch Hunt, Fetuli Paea

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jordie Barrett is back at second five-eighth as the Hurricanes head south.

Only seven Hurricanes players are backing up from the side that dismantled Moana Pasifika 53-12 in Wellington on Tuesday night.

That was expected, with Saturday’s trip south their third match in seven days, and coach Jason Holland has welcomed back most of their recognised starting team.

All Blacks Jordie Barrett, Ardie Savea and Asafo Aumua all return to start, as well as Julian Savea on the right wing.

Barrett plays at second five-eighth for his third successive match after impressing in the role since switching from fullback, albeit in narrow home losses to the Chiefs and Crusaders.

Bailyn Sullivan partners Barrett in their seventh different midfield combination in eight matches this season.

Ruben Love drops out of the side, leaving Aidan Morgan to provide playmaking cover from the bench.

Salesi Rayasi retains his position on the left wing and Josh Moorby returns to start at fullback.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Bailyn Sullivan, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara; Ardie Savea (c), Blake Gibson, Reed Prinsep, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Tevita Mafileo, Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones. Reserves: Kianu Kereru-Symes, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Caleb Delany, Jamie Booth, Aidan Morgan, Peter Umaga-Jensen.