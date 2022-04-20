Super Rugby power rankings: Trans-Tasman clashes to provide much-needed context

Figures show declining TV viewership for the competition, with the early rounds of 2022 averaging around 100,000 viewers.

OPINION: Sanzaar administrators can only cross their fingers and toes and hope things don’t get ugly the next six weeks.

Because a repeat of last year’s Trans-Tasman competition, dominated by Kiwi sides wiping the floor with the Aussies, is the last thing Super Rugby Pacific needs.

Australian sides won just two of 25 matches against their Kiwi counterparts during the compact competition, and it's fair to say there is no evidence to suggest a big swing is around the corner in the joint competition.

As was the case last year, the Reds and Brumbies shape as their strongest sides. Otherwise, while the Waratahs have made good strides, the Force have regressed and the Rebels have been mostly dismal.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Crusaders flanker Ethan Blackadder in action against the Reds in Brisbane last year.

At least the trans-Tasman clashes – pushed to the back of the competition due to border restrictions - will provide some much-needed context to both the official standings and Stuff’s power rankings.

1. BLUES (7-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 2

Got a pesky monkey off their back in Christchurch last week, but can’t afford to bask in glory.

Not when their first road win against the Crusaders in almost two decades only gives them a three-point lead over their rivals.

As Beauden Barrett said after their 27-23 win on Friday night, the job isn’t close to complete, and securing home field advantage in the playoffs is crucial.

John Davidson/Photosport The Blues had plenty to celebrate against the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday night.

2. CRUSADERS (6-2) PREVIOUS RANK: 1

Sam Whitelock’s return from a broken finger is timely with suspended skipper Scott Barrett missing their four-match tour of Australia.

Three points behind the table-topping Blues, we’ll soon find out if the Crusaders learned any lessons from last year’s matches against the Australian sides, when they botched multiple bonus points through poor finishes.

3. REDS (7-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 3

So disappointing against the Kiwi sides last year, let’s see what Brad Thorn’s men have got to offer a year after the hyped Aussie champions flopped.

They’ll fancy their chances against the Hurricanes in Melbourne on Saturday night, that’s for sure.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Brumbies outside back Tom Banks leads the competition for tries scored with seven.

4. BRUMBIES (7-1) PREVIOUS RANK: 4

Unlike last year, when the Brumbies had to back up the Australian final by visiting the Crusaders the next week, the Canberra-based side is rested and re-loaded ahead of their first match against a Kiwi side.

If you were to pick one scalp the Aussies might nab this week, it’d have to be the Brumbies over the Highlanders.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Chase Tiatia eyes the try line against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton last weekend.

5. CHIEFS (5-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 5

Don’t forget about the Chiefs, despite all the talk around the Blues and Crusaders.

Their 25-0 defeat to the Blues a couple of rounds ago wasn’t near as comprehensive as the scoreline indicated, and Clayton McMillan has the squad to beat both the aforementioned sides.

That said, injuries are again testing their depth, with Brad Weber (arm) joining fellow All Blacks Brodie Retallick (thumb), Josh Ioane (ribs) and Anton Lienert-Brown (shoulder) on the casualty list.

6. HURRICANES (4-4) PREVIOUS RANK: 7

Talk about ugly, but the Hurricanes will take their one-point win over the Highlanders in Dunedin and run.

Now, they get the Reds, a team they pasted 43-14 during the final round of the trans-Tasman competition a year ago.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Waratahs flanker Charlie Gamble has been huge for the Sydney-based side.

7. WARATAHS (5-3) PREVIOUS RANK: 6

Undoubtedly the surprise package so far this season, we’ll get a good idea exactly how good the Waratahs are when they face the Chiefs in the first match between Aussie and Kiwi sides this year.

The Chiefs had best have done their homework on loose forward and ball pilfering machine Charlie Gamble.

He and Wallabies captain Michael Hooper have been making life miserable for opposing sides in recent weeks.

8. REBELS (2-6) PREVIOUS RANK: 8

Here's some ugly reading for Rebels fans ahead of their match against the Crusaders in Melbourne on Sunday evening.

Including a 66-0 pasting in 2019, they’ve lost their last five games to the Crusaders by an average of 44 points.

Joe Allison/Getty Images The Highlanders’ only win of the season thus far was against Moana Pasifika.

9. HIGHLANDERS (1-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 9

Anyone else shake their head when Highlanders captain Aaron Smith said his side was “building nicely” after their one-point loss to the Hurricanes at the weekend?

You’re 1-7. Enough said.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Western Force wing Manasa Mataele tops the competition for metres gained (1008).

10. WESTERN FORCE (2-5) PREVIOUS RANK: 11

Pushed the Crusaders, Chiefs, Highlanders and Blues close last year, but judging by their form against their fellow Aussies this season, they might battle in the coming six weeks.

Keep an eye on former Crusaders wing Manasa Mataele and former Chiefs wing Toni Pulu, though.

11. FIJIAN DRUA (1-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 12

Don’t be surprised if the Kiwi sides badly expose the newbies at set piece time, much like they did against Moana Pasifika.

In other words, expect plenty of rolling mauls, and a struggling Fijian Drua scrum.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Moana Pasifika’s Solomone Kata on the charge against the Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend.

12. MOANA PASIFIKA (1-7) PREVIOUS RANK: 10

Thank goodness the storm weeks are done with and Aaron Mauger’s men can settle into a routine the next six weeks.

They’re a great chance to knock over the struggling Force in Melbourne on Friday night.