Super Rugby: NZ Rugby backs refs after criticism by Aaron Smith and Ardie Savea

NZ Rugby has reminded teams to be mindful of slating the officials after critical comments by Aaron Smith and Ardie Savea in recent weeks.

Narrow defeats in Super Rugby Pacific matches in recent weeks inspired Smith and Savea, who captained the Highlanders and Hurricanes respectively, to vent their displeasure at officials in post-match interviews.

Which, in turn, has led to NZ Rugby warning teams to not overstep the mark.

While NZ Rugby general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said players were encouraged to be passionate, he didn't endorse the outbursts from Smith and Savea.

"Clearly those comments haven't met the threshold for Sanzaar to pursue conduct charges against them, but respect for referees is a pretty critical value in our game,'' Lendrum said.

"I know what we want to see is feedback around referees and feedback from referees to teams, and vice versa, being made through the appropriate channels.''

Air the laundry behind closed doors, not at the front gate, in other words.

Smith alleged the Highlanders were "getting robbed all the time'' after they lost 22-21 to the Hurricanes in Dunedin last weekend, while Savea demanded more consistency after his side was beaten 24-21 by the Crusaders in Wellington.

Smith's mood was darkened by team-mate and loose forward Gareth Evans leaving the park with a swollen eye after being whacked by Hurricanes hooker Asafa Aumua in a ruck.

Auma was later cited, and banned for three weeks. During the same match Highlanders lock Josh Dickson was red carded for a high tackle on Hurricanes prop Tevita Mafileo, and copped a three-week ban.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Ardie Savea and TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes and Gareth Evans of the Highlanders discuss the rugged encounter in Dunedin last weekend. Evans displays the black eye that was a result of being struck by Asafo Aumua.

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett was also suspended for four weeks for flooring Blues prop Alex Hodgman in his side's 27-23 loss.

"We all know it's a very fast-paced and complex game to referee,'' Lendrum stated. "There will be errors from time to time, and that just shouldn't be our focus.''

Asked if teams had been reminded not to criticise the officials, Lendrum said: "We have had some dialogue with our teams over the last couple of weeks, about trends that we are seeing. And left it at that, really.''

And are the players listening?

"Well, we have raised particular matters around post-match comments with teams this week,'' he added. "Obviously after the last couple of weeks.''

A weekend loaded with unsavoury incidents on the park, followed by the Sanzaar judiciary waving a long stick off it, was then followed by All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot lamenting the spate of red cards this week.

De Groot stated "Super's probably getting a wee bit soft on the red cards. If you slow every tackle down they all look like head knocks.

"It's just the way the rules are, you are unlucky if you get found out.''

Photosport The Crusaders face four matches without captain Scott Barrett after he was red carded in the loss to the Blues.

Given the focus on reducing head injuries, in all levels of the game, leading NZ Rugby officials may have lost their appetites after hearing that.

Lendrum reckoned if de Groot had his time at the microphone again he "would probably like to have (the comment) back, by his own admission.''

"Fundamentally, from our perspective, we have to take head contact seriously at all levels,'' Lendrum insisted.

"And that includes the professional level, clearly.''

Earlier this month Blues prop Nepo Laulala and wing Caleb Clarke, and Crusaders hooker Shilo Klein were also suspended.

Dialogue between NZ Rugby and their teams on the issue of foul play continues: "And we are in constant discussions with the teams over that, from our high performance team,'' Lendrum confirmed.

"There's no special direction going in, that hasn't been in place in previous years. I think the referees have managed it well so far, frankly.''

Meanwhile, a replacement for Black Ferns Glenn Moore, who resigned last weekend, will be announced within days.