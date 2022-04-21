Super Rugby Pacific teams: All Black Jack Goodhue to make long-awaited return

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson and panel members Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau address a press conference into the team's culture review.

This weekend’s Super Round sees Kiwi and Australian teams clash for the first time in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific.

The Fijian Drua will also play their first match against Kiwi opposition, when they face the Blues.

With all five matches – the Friday night game between Moana Pasifika and the Western Force has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Force camp – taking place at Melbourne's AAMI Park, here are the teams and selection talking points for round 10.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Jack Goodhue will start at No 12 for the Crusaders against the Rebels on Sunday in his first game in more than a year.

Chiefs vs Waratahs

Friday, 8pm (NZ time)

The Chiefs have welcomed back some rested stars but lost All Blacks halfback Brad Weber and wing Shaun Stevenson to a growing injury list.

All Blacks Brodie Retallick (thumb), Anton Lienert-Brown (shoulder) and Josh Ioane (ribs) were already among their other absentees.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Brad Weber, right, suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' win over Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Weber (shoulder) and Stevenson (knee) are seeing specialists this week to confirm the extent of the injuries they suffered in Saturday’s 45-12 win over Moana Pasifika.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said on Wednesday that the pair could be out for at least two to three weeks.

Among those returning to start against the Waratahs are All Blacks Quinn Tupaea, Sam Cane and Samisoni Taukei’aho, as well as in-form No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula.

Midfielder Tupaea starts on the left wing, as the Chiefs are beset by injuries to their outside backs.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson is out because of a knee injury.

Bay of Plenty back Inga Finau, who played once for the Crusaders against Moana Pasifika only last month, has joined the Chiefs as cover and could make his debut from the bench.

In Weber’s absence, Cortez Ratima is retained as the starting halfback and Xavier Roe returns to the 23.

The Chiefs will have four additional players in their travelling squad for the first of two matches in Australia – Kaylum Boshier, Atu Moli, Kaleb Trask, Tyrone Thompson – and Mitchell Brown will join them for next week’s trip to Brisbane to play the Queensland Reds.

Chiefs: Chase Tiatia, Jonah Lowe, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Quinn Tupaea, Bryn Gatland, Cortez Ratima; Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (c), Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Rivez Reihana, Inga Finau.

Waratahs: Will Harrison, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Izaia Perese, Jamie Roberts, Alex Newsome, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (c); Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Charlie Gamble, Hugh Sinclair, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Tom Horton, Te Tera Faulkner, Archer Holz, Geoffrey Cridge, Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco, Jack Grant, Ben Donaldson, Dylan Pietsch.

Blues vs Fijian Drua

Saturday, 7:05pm (NZ time)

Blues: TBC

Fijian Drua: TBC

Hurricanes vs Reds

Saturday, 9:45pm (NZ time)

Hurricanes: TBC

Reds: TBC

Highlanders vs Brumbies

Sunday, 4pm (NZ time)

Highlanders: TBC

Brumbies: TBC

Crusaders vs Rebels

Sunday, 6:30pm (NZ time)

All Black Jack Goodhue’s long awaited return from a serious knee injury is over, having been named to start at second-five eighth against the Rebels on Sunday.

The 26-year-old hasn’t played Super Rugby since April last year, when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, and damaged his medial collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament attempting to make a tackle against the Hurricanes in Wellington.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue tested his knee out with a match for Christchurch club Shirley a fortnight ago.

He got through half a game for Christchurch club Shirley a fortnight ago, and has been declared good to go as the Crusaders prepare to depart to Australia for a four-game tour on Friday.

The Crusaders have also been boosted by the return of lock Sam Whitelock, who missed the team’s past four games with a broken finger.

However, the return of Goodhue and Whitelock has been tempered by the loss of prop Joe Moody, who hurt his knee against the Blues last week and will miss the tour of Australia.

Whitelock’s return is timely, given captain Scott Barrett will miss the next four games through suspension, meaning Codie Taylor will captain the side.

Crusaders: George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallagher, Oli Jager, Codie Taylor (c), George Bower. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Bryn Hall, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Rebels: TBC