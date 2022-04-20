Super Rugby Pacific teams: Chiefs lose Brad Weber to injury, welcome back rested stars

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson and panel members Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau address a press conference into the team's culture review.

This weekend’s Super Round sees Kiwi and Australian teams clash for the first time in the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific.

The Fijian Drua will also play their first match against Kiwi opposition, when they face the Blues.

With all six matches taking place at Melbourne's AAMI Park, here are the teams and selection talking points for round 10.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby power rankings: Trans-Tasman clashes to provide much-needed context

* Blues must stay focused to make advantage count in Super Rugby Pacific title race

* Scott Barrett banned for four weeks as Super Rugby judiciary hits Kiwi trio

* Super Rugby Pacific: Kiwis have chance to deliver reality check to Aussies

* Super Rugby red cards highlight alarming issues with big men's tackling technique



Chiefs vs Waratahs

Friday, 8pm (NZ time)

The Chiefs have welcomed back some rested stars but lost All Blacks halfback Brad Weber and wing Shaun Stevenson to a growing injury list.

All Blacks Brodie Retallick (thumb), Anton Lienert-Brown (shoulder) and Josh Ioane (ribs) were already among their other absentees.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Brad Weber, right, suffered a shoulder injury in the Chiefs' win over Moana Pasifika on Saturday.

Weber (shoulder) and Stevenson (knee) are seeing specialists this week to confirm the extent of the injuries they suffered in Saturday’s 45-12 win over Moana Pasifika.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan said on Wednesday that the pair could be out for at least two to three weeks.

Among those returning to start against the Waratahs are All Blacks Quinn Tupaea, Sam Cane and Samisoni Taukei’aho, as well as in-form No 8 Pita Gus Sowakula.

Midfielder Tupaea starts on the left wing, as the Chiefs are beset by injuries to their outside backs.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Shaun Stevenson is out because of a knee injury.

Bay of Plenty back Inga Finau, who played once for the Crusaders against Moana Pasifika only last month, has joined the Chiefs as cover and could make his debut from the bench.

In Weber’s absence, Cortez Ratima is retained as the starting halfback and Xavier Roe returns to the 23.

The Chiefs will have four additional players in their travelling squad for the first of two matches in Australia – Kaylum Boshier, Atu Moli, Kaleb Trask, Tyrone Thompson – and Mitchell Brown will join them for next week’s trip to Brisbane to play the Queensland Reds.

Chiefs: Chase Tiatia, Jonah Lowe, Alex Nankivell, Rameka Poihipi, Quinn Tupaea, Bryn Gatland, Cortez Ratima; Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane (c), Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Rivez Reihana, Inga Finau.

Waratahs: TBC

Moana Pasifika vs Western Force

Friday, 10:30pm (NZ time)

Moana Pasifika: TBC

Western Force: TBC

Blues vs Fijian Drua

Saturday, 7:05pm (NZ time)

Blues: TBC

Fijian Drua: TBC

Hurricanes vs Reds

Saturday, 9:45pm (NZ time)

Hurricanes: TBC

Reds: TBC

Highlanders vs Brumbies

Sunday, 4pm (NZ time)

Highlanders: TBC

Brumbies: TBC

Crusaders vs Rebels

Sunday, 6:30pm (NZ time)

Crusaders: TBC

Rebels: TBC