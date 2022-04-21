Crusaders fear All Blacks prop Joe Moody's Super Rugby season could be over

Figures show declining TV viewership for the competition, with the early rounds of 2022 averaging around 100,000 viewers.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Rebels

Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne

When: Sunday, 6.30pm.

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

Fears prop Joe Moody’s Super Rugby season could be over has put a damper on the long-awaited return of midfielder Jack Goodhue.

The Crusaders have already ruled Moody out for their four-match tour of Australia, but will have to wait until after a looming scan to have clarity on the seriousness of his knee injury.

However, head coach Scott Robertson’s long pause was telling when asked if he was optimistic the All Black would front for his side again this year.

“Unsure...it didn’t look good,” Robertson eventually said on Thursday morning.

“Joe has got a decent injury. We’re just going to make sure we get the right scan, so we have got a full report on it. He definitely won't be with us in Australia, and potentially longer."

Moody was forced off the park 35 minutes into last week’s 27-23 loss to the Blues in Christchurch. After the match, Robertson referred to it as a “clunky knee”.

Martin Hunter/Photosport Crusaders prop Joe Moody leaves the field during the first half of his team’s loss to the Blues in Christchurch with a knee injury last week.

The Crusaders have called Tasman’s Ryan Coxon into the squad as injury cover. Coxon played one match for the franchise in 2018, and has also played for the Chiefs.

All Black George Bower will start against the Rebels in Melbourne on Sunday, while Tamaiti Williams will provide cover from the bench.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images George Bower will shoulder the load at loosehead prop while Joe Moody is sidelined.

The good news is Moody’s knee injury doesn’t appear to be as serious as the one Goodhue recently finished rehabilitating.

More than a year after he collided with teammate Bryn Hall while attempting to tackle Hurricanes midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen in Wellington, Goodhue is back in Crusaders colours.

He ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, damaged his medial collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament, while he also mangled his patella.

"It's been a tough road back, but so grateful for the opportunity now. When you have an injury like that you realise you've got to take every game and just enjoy it as much as you can,” he said.

Goodhue played his first game of club rugby since 2016 a fortnight ago, when he turned out for Christchurch club Shirley.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue is back for the Crusaders after a lengthy knee injury.

Getting through 40 minutes was enough for Robertson to inject him straight into the starting side for the first of four consecutive games on Australian soil.

Pairing him with Braydon Ennor has allowed Robertson to rest David Havili, who joins fellow All Black Will Jordan, and flanker Tom Christie in sitting out Sunday’s game.

Having captained the Crusaders to Super Rugby Aotearoa glory in 2020 while Scott Barrett was out with a foot injury, Codie Taylor will lead the red and blacks while Barrett serves a four-week suspension for his high shot on Blues prop Alex Hodgman.

The second rower wasn’t entitled to a 50% reduction in his initial six-week suspension due to the red card he received in 2019 for ramming his shoulder into the neck of Wallabies captain Michael Hooper while playing for the All Blacks.

Despite some commentary the past week, including him being labelled a “recidivist”, Robertson defended Barrett, believing he’d made good strides with his discipline in recent years.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders lock Scott Barrett was red carded and suspended for four weeks for this high shot on Blues prop Alex Hodgman last week.

“He's hugely disappointed in himself, he's pretty hard on himself, Scott, he's taken a step back and put a big process in place for himself to get better.

“Just to help himself in his mental game. It's pretty out of character, he's been great for a couple of years now, but at that moment he could have been better.

“He's got four weeks to work on it technically.”

Crusaders: George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallagher, Oli Jager, Codie Taylor (c), George Bower. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Bryn Hall, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.