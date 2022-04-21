Aussie pushing for basketball-style 'foul' limits in rugby

Having successfully lobbied World Rugby to create more space and speed in the game with 50:22 and goal-line drop-out laws, Aussie coach Scott Johnson has a new mission: borrow from basketball and sin-bin players after a team reaches a limit of defensive “fouls”.

Johnson, the former Scotland and Wales coach who served as Rugby Australia’s director of rugby between 2019 and 2021, was the driving force behind a package of law trials in 2019 that have had significant impacts in world rugby.

After Australian trials led to global law trials, the 50:22 and the goal-line drop-out (for held ups) are set to be written into rugby’s permanent laws by World Rugby next month. The 20-minute red card replacement rule was also pitched by Johnson, and while he remains a big fan, there is currently heated debate and no shortage of opposition in the north.

One trial World Rugby didn’t immediately jump at, but Johnson hasn’t given up on, is a device to crack down on repeat offenders who give away endless infringements when defending.

Like basketball, where players have a five-foul limit and teams get a limit too, Johnson believes rugby teams should be given a maximum of, say 12, defensive penalties (including advantages), and the tally is kept on the scoreboard. Instead of refs arbitrarily sin-binning for excessive penalties, the 12th offender is binned.

“Once you hit your mark, a player goes off. People are scared of it but if you take the time to analyse it, I could show you 15 clips in the last 12 months where there are three advantages or more in one passage of play. I sit there going ‘why isn’t it all that counted?’,” Johnson said.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Chiefs captain Sam Cane pleads with a referee.

“When they come back on, the count starts again at six, or whatever number you come up with. Make it transparent, put it on the scoreboard. That’s what I am pushing next. I will keep pushing.”

It may sound a bit wacky for World Rugby’s staid halls of power, but Johnson’s left-field thinking now has a credible track record of changing the game for the better.

Johnson recounted to the Sydney Morning Herald the origins of his pitch for a 50:22 law to a World Rugby law review group in 2018, when the game was so concerned about reducing dangerous head contact some nations were discussing tackles above nipple height to be banned.

“I thought that was the last resort and I didn’t think it was practical,” Johnson said.

Studies showed 75 per cent of concussions happen to the tackler, and that is partly due to the fact defenders on their feet more often than not outnumber attackers - which frees up defenders to deploy super-heated line speed and get in dangerous collisions.

Johnson showed the World Rugby law review group a clip of a 40:20 in the NRL and proposed a similar law forcing defensive teams to take numbers out of the line by dropping wingers back.

“It was a good example to use, it was, and we used that as an example of it being used successfully in another sport,” Johnson said.

“It is not so much how many occur, it’s the threat of it. It adds another dimension to the game and the evidence shows that’s a good thing. It is forcing the defending side to not think they can just dominate by line speed.

“In our early data over the first two years, more than a third of the time they were scoring off it, so it was a big scoring opportunity if you get one. It’s a new dimension, and you have a choice to make as the defending side. Cover it, or face the consequence.”

Though first used in the NRC in 2019, Australian teams haven’t used their head start to full advantage, which Johnson puts down to a general reticence to kick.

“Kicking is alien to us, as a country. We have always perceived kicking is a negative thing but New Zealand, who are the most attacking team in the world, kick substantially more than we do,” Johnson said.

“It can actually be a good attacking weapon but it hasn’t been in our headspace. In time, we will get better at it.”

Johnson said the idea behind bringing in a goal-line drop-out for a held-up, instead of a scrum feed to the attacking team, was to reward defences, and just speed up the game.

“That was a bug bear of mine for years,” Johnson said. “My crusade was I wanted to see some equal reward for defence.”

Jono Searle/Getty Images Scott Johnson was Australia’s director of rugby between 2019 and 2021.

He showed clips from Super Rugby where the ball was back in play in 35 seconds from a drop-out, as opposed to over six minutes following a tedious scrum sequence. And the drop-out law trial was expanded to include grounding a kick in-goal, which has had the benefit of encouraging attacking kicks.

The 20-minute red card replacement rule was designed to find a sweet spot of punishment and maintaining a game’s integrity, by allowing a team to substitute a red-carded player after 20 minutes.

It is being trialled in Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship, for a second year, and World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said a global trial will depend on the resulting data. There is fierce opposition in many quarters in the Northern Hemisphere, however, who believe the 20-minute punishment is not severe enough.

“It has unanimous support around the south,” Johnson said.

“I don’t like the argument, never have, that people deliberately go and do ‘x’. I think those days are gone but I think there is often ambiguity, where the punishment doesn’t fit the crime. It is a nice compromise; we are all about safety, we want a better game and spectacle, but 20 minutes to me seems a good compromise.

“If there is foul play, go for longer suspensions post the event. Take your time, get it right.”

Johnson said he wouldn’t regard the adoption of the 50:22 and goal-line laws as a personal achievement.

“It is good for Australia, it’s not about me,” he said.

“Australia can be seen as inventive and constructive, and not trying to ruin the sport because they’re not good at it, which has been the perception sometimes in the north.”