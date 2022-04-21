Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger 'disappointed' by latest Super Rugby postponement

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger has not had the easiest first year in charge of the new Super Rugby franchise.

Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger is disappointed at the lack of communication around his team’s latest match to be postponed under Covid protocols and has called for more “respect” to be given to the Super Rugby Pacific newcomers.

Moana only found out officially Friday’s super round matchup against the Western Force was postponed when they arrived in Melbourne after a 12-hour travel odyssey from Auckland on Wednesday. It is the fourth time this season they have had a match postponed because of pandemic protocols, creating a gruelling fixture backlog that saw them play their last six matches in a 23-day period.

Mauger told Stuff from Melbourne on Thursday he was less than content about the way events transpired, with the Force claiming they were unable to field a team because of Covid cases, and the Super Rugby Pacific Medical Advisory Group electing to postpone the fixture.

SKY SPORT After being held try-less by the Blues, the hosts touched down six times versus Moana Pasifika.

But Mauger only first caught wind of the Force’s situation second-hand en route to the airport on Wednesday and said his players found out they would have no match this weekend via social media after they landed in Australia.

READ MORE:

* Moana Pasifika has fourth Super Rugby Pacific game postponed due to Western Force Covid cases

* Super Rugby power rankings: Trans-Tasman clashes to provide much-needed context

* Alex Nankivell shines on centre stage as Chiefs coast home over Moana Pasifika



“We’re disappointed we found out so late,” Mauger told Stuff. “It’s less than ideal from the Force. Nobody got in touch to let us know a couple of days ago they had cases. That’s what we’ve done the whole way through … it wouldn’t have taken much to pick up the phone, and say, ‘we could be in trouble this weekend, just letting you know’.”

The former All Black also wondered about how many case numbers constituted a postponement threshold after his side had battled through numerous Covid outbreaks to complete their recent run of matches.

“I don’t know their exact numbers {with the Force], but I do know we fielded a team with 22 Covid cases, which included (halfback) Dwayne Polataivao coming in and meeting Ere Enari on the morning of the first game against the Blues to go through the playbook, then Joe Royal turned up for our walk-through two hours before the game.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Aaron Mauger and his Moana Pasifika players always wrap up a Super Rugby match with the traditional team song.

“Those guys both made their debut that night. That’s what we were prepared to do, what we had to do, to make the game go ahead.”

Mauger, who was particularly gutted to be confronted with another postponement after finally clearing their backlog slate, wondered whether Super Rugby Pacific would not be better served by adopting the UK practice where clubs unable to field teams essentially forfeited matches.

He also hinted at a lack of respect for the first-year outfit who have had to battle extenuating circumstances throughout their inaugural campaign.

“It’s about making sure we’re treated with respect through the process,” said Mauger. “That’s probably the key thing, especially after all the sacrifices and commitment we’ve made to ensure our games have gone ahead.

“But we’ll get on with it. It’s all you can do. We’ll use it as an opportunity to freshen up, and have a full week leading into the Rebels in Melbourne.”

The Force said they had about two dozen players and staff in quarantine under Covid protocols. “We have made every effort possible to assist in making this game go ahead,” said Force chief executive Tony Lewis. “Despite looking at multiple replacement options, the number of players affected is simply too great.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Moana Pasifika players have had to stay tight through a chellenging set of circumstances in 2022.

The Moana coach said familiarity and fortitude would get his side through its latest challenge. ”We’ve been here before. We still came in last night before dinner to give thanks, sing our sing, and get our energy up. It’s the beauty of our culture. We have those things that really anchor us when we’re going through these challenges.

“There have been so many through this campaign. I’m just extremely proud of how the boys are fronting up. We’re trying to help our guys become good professionals in the most challenging conditions you could ask for. We’ve got stronger men, a lot more mature men than the guys who walked through the door three months ago, and the wraparound support from our staff has been outstanding.”

It’s not all doom and gloom either, reckoned Mauger.

“We’re ahead of where I thought we’d be at this time in our journey,” he said of his 1-7 side, with that historic victory over the Hurricanes now a distant memory. “We’ve had some big scorelines, but only a couple of critical parts of the game hurt us.

“We’re performing well in a lot of areas, and once we sharpen up our set piece so we can build more pressure that way, we’ll be even better. Our lineout maul defence has been attacked, but on the whole our defence has been good. Coping with the intensity of the game has been challenging, and that’s led to a bit of discipline, so you’re defending more of those mauls.”