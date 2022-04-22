Blues and All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke eyes NRL future after World Cup

Caleb Clarke of the Blues scores a try against Moana Pasifika at Eden Park.

Blues winger Caleb Clarke says he’d love to play in the NRL.

His New Zealand rugby contract still to be finalised and next year's Rugby World Cup remains a goal, but playing rugby league was part of his future plans.

"That's definitely one thing that I'd love to do," the 23-year-old said.

"I'm a big Rabbitohs supporter and I talk to the Rabbitohs boys every now and then.

"So yeah, I'd love to and I don't know when but it'll definitely be something that I want to tick off as a life goal."

Clarke is taking special notice of the Melbourne Storm this season after their recruitment of Will Warbrick.

An Olympic silver medal-winning Sevens player with New Zealand in Tokyo, Warbrick switched to rugby league this season and has already been pushing for NRL selection.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Will Warbrick has signed with the Melbourne Storm until the end of the 2023 NRL season.

He was in the mix for the Storm side to take on the Warriors on Monday night until he contracted Covid-19, which also prevented Clarke catching up with his good mate while in Melbourne for the inaugural Super Round.

"I'm really looking forward to Will making his debut," said Clarke, who was a travelling reserve with the Tokyo Olympic team.

"He's such an athlete – when you see him he's taller than me, he's stronger than me.

"A few of the boys were a bit surprised when he told us he'd signed with the Storm but I was just like, I can see it.

"With his aerial skills, he's fast and strong, he really suits the game of league."

Clarke said it was a big risk for a player to turn his back on playing Sevens for his country or as a 15-a-side player, the huge money on offer in Japan or Europe, to try his hand at another sport.

"He wanted to have a shot at different things and he got to tick off an awesome achievement of playing in the Olympics and as an athlete there's not much more you can do," Clarke said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Caleb Clarke of the Blues is sent off during the round seven Super Rugby Pacific match versus Moana Pasifika at Eden Park.

"I'm just really proud of him."

Clarke still has another week to serve on a three-week suspension so will be in the stands as his ladder-leading Blues take on Fijian Drua on Saturday afternoon at AAMI Park.

He said that had their mid-season review and were determined to continue their winning form against Australian opponents.

1 NEWS Figures show declining TV viewership for the competition, with the early rounds of 2022 averaging around 100,000 viewers.

"We've all talked about and how special it is to be in this sort of position and how much we've grown as a team over the last few years under Leon's (MacDonald) coaching.

"It's just been really awesome to just see it all come to fruition and we're excited to get stuck into the Aussie teams."