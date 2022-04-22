Crusaders use harsh lessons from previous years to refocus ahead of playoffs

Figures show declining TV viewership for the competition, with the early rounds of 2022 averaging around 100,000 viewers.

Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders v Rebels

Where: AAMI Park, Melbourne

When: Sunday, 6.30pm.

Live coverage: Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

A familiar feel from a couple of years ago filled the air at the Crusaders’ Rugby Park headquarters the past week.

Try the type of feeling that follows a lengthy, and proud, streak being snapped – such as the 18-year drought the Blues buried by edging the Crusaders in Christchurch last week.

But it’s not a lousy feeling, head coach Scott Robertson pointed out as the team prepares for the first of four straight matches on Australian soil, starting with the Rebels in Melbourne on Sunday.

Rather, it’s similar to the mood in July 2020, after the Hurricanes’ 34-32 win halted the Crusaders’ 36-match unbeaten run at home, a remarkable streak which stretched beyond four years.

“When the Hurricanes beat us that night, we all [exhaled]. ‘OK, we can move on...forget the record and go deep and actually play some good footy.’

“That’s what we’ve done this week, and looked at how we can get better as a group, what we need to do, how we need to evolve from the years gone by, and make sure we perform each week,” Robertson said.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson.

That starts with the Rebels on Sunday, as the Crusaders set their sights on a big six-weeks to conclude the regular season.

With five titles in the past five years, the Crusaders know the importance of timing their run, building at the back end of the regular season, before peaking when it matters most.

So, there should be no surprise Robertson has refrained from making wholesale changes to his team to face the Rebels, a team they pasted 66-0 in 2019, and have beaten by an average of 44 points their past five clashes.

Three points behind the table-topping Blues, and a year after coughing up bonus points against Australian sides cost them dearly in the compact Trans-Tasman competition, the Crusaders are eager not to make the same mistakes again.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Crusaders welcome back lock Sam Whitelock from injury after four weeks on the sidelines.

“It's something I pride myself on, the consistency of my teams, a great coaching staff and making sure we prepare and do everything we possibly can to set the team up,” Robertson said.

“It's not who we play, it's how we're going to play them and on what level we need to get to each week. That's a thing that keeps us on."

With the Waratahs, Force and Brumbies to follow the Rebels, before the team returns home to host the Fijian Drua and Reds, gauging the Australian sides hadn’t been easy, Robertson said.

The 7-1 Brumbies and Reds shape as their best sides. But, a year after Kiwi sides won 23 of the 25 trans-Tasman clashes, it’s unclear if they’re improved on the back of a diet of local derbies.

Matt King/Getty Images Crusaders utility Leicester Fainga’anuku breaks out against the Rebels in Sydney last year.

“It's actually really tricky watching the games, you try and get a feel for ones that have made improvements, or recruitments or the cohesion has got better, and it's probably like looking at us, it feels like you've seen the Reds play the Tahs again,” Robertson said.

”Until you actually get out on the field, you don't really get a true feeling for the players. But you never underestimate anyone. Our boys have done a lot of homework, just to make sure we're up to play.”

Crusaders: George Bridge, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Richie Mo’unga, Mitch Drummond, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallagher, Oli Jager, Codie Taylor (c), George Bower. Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Bryn Hall, Fergus Burke, Chay Fihaki.

Rebels: Reece Hodge, George Worth, Andrew Kellaway, Stacey Ili, Glen Vaihu, Matt To’omua, James Tuttle, Michael Wells (c), Brad Wilkin, Rob Leota, Josh Hill, Matt Philip, Cabous Eloff, James Hanson, Cameron Orr. Reserves: Eli Ma’afu, Matt Gibbon, Rhys van Nek, Josh Canham, Tamati Ioane, Sam Wallis, Joe Powell, Carter Gordon.