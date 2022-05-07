Live: Moana Pasifika vs Waratahs - Super Rugby Pacific

16:20, May 07 2022

Join us for live coverage as Sekope Kepu’s Moana Pasifika take on his former team the Waratahs.

Sekope Kepu, captain of Moana Pasifika leads the team out against the Chiefs in March.
Fiona Goodall/Getty Images
Sekope Kepu, captain of Moana Pasifika leads the team out against the Chiefs in March.
Stuff