Super Rugby Pacific: Stadium debacle in Christchurch no handbrake for Crusaders

Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch was built after the earthquakes in 2011 forced Lancaster Park to be abandoned. Now, 11 years later, the city's ratepayers are still waiting for work to begin on a new venue.

OPINION: When the Crusaders depart GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday night, they may feel a sense of regret.

The reaction could have nothing to do with the result of their Super Rugby Pacific match against the Brumbies, but everything to do with their home ground, known as Orangetheory Stadium, in Christchurch.

The Ground We Won is a documentary about Kiwi rural rugby.

Since their arrival in Australia last month, the Crusaders have played at venues in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

All, probably, have their quirks - good and bad. None more than the famous Leichhardt Oval in Sydney, which is known in these parts as the joint where the Wests Tigers rugby league team go to work.

Now try and compare those grounds to the stadium in Christchurch, which was built as a temporary measure after the big earthquake in 2011. The fact of the matter is this: you can't.

Because the arena that the Crusaders have to perform in, and what their fans have to put up with, isn't fit for purpose in the 21st century.

The Crusaders have been forced to play in a "temporary'' stadium in Christchurch since the 2011 earthquakes damaged Lancaster Park beyond repair.

When the earthquake ruined Lancaster Park, the city's ratepayers were grateful for the construction of the quick-fix stadium at Addington because it meant their flagship rugby team had a place to play.

No-one cared that the players' facilities resembled shipping containers, or that the fans had to squeeze into uncomfortable seats and use modest toilet facilities.

Now? Well, it's beyond ridiculous. It's difficult to believe that work on the new 30,000-seat stadium in the central city has yet to begin.

Now, wait for this. You won't laugh, unless you have a sadistic streak. Christchurch city councillors are deciding whether to slash the budget or reduce the seats, after learning the project is at least $50 million over budget.

Things don't happen in a hurry in the Garden City. Of the 23 Crusaders players named to face the Brumbies, only Sam Whitelock, 33, knows what it was like to play at Lancaster Park.

The rest have earned their stripes in a dated venue that’s now loathed more than it’s loved.

The Crusaders captain Scott Barrett was red carded for a dangerous tackle on Blues prop Alex Hodgman last month.

1 What has Crusaders captain Scott Barrett learned after serving his suspension for a high tackle on Blues prop Alex Hodgman on April 15?

We're not likely to find out from Barrett's performance against the Brumbies, because it's improbable he will let himself down in this fixture.

It's what happens in the future that matters. It's difficult to escape scrutiny if you have collected two red cards since 2019, and many people - refs included - often remember the nasty hits.

Barrett's priority will be to ensure the Crusaders' winning streak against the resurgent Brumbies, who have beaten the Chiefs, Hurricanes and Highlanders in recent weeks, continues.

The Crusaders haven't lost to the Brumbies since 2009.

Sam Gilbert has been preferred to start at No 10 for the Highlanders ahead of Mitch Hunt and Marty Banks.

2 Bold or bonkers?

Highlanders coach Tony Brown's decision to start Sam Gilbert at first five-eighth against the Force in Dunedin evokes memories of the time Jordie Barrett wore the All Blacks’ No 10 jersey against Namibia during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

That mission, arguably, was much easier for Barrett. Although the All Blacks bumbled their way to a 71-9 win over Namibia in Tokyo, Barrett was still pretty good.

But it was coach Sir Steve Hansen who stole the show. The All Blacks only led 24-9 at halftime, so Hansen let rip. Or as replacement hooker Dane Coles said: “It was a bit old school ... bloody good.’’

Jordie Barrett was rested last week as part of the All Blacks' rest policy. He will return for the Hurricanes at No 12 this week.

3 Back to No 12 for Barrett

Josh Moorby's triple-try treat during the win over the Fijian Drua last weekend ensures he stays at fullback for the Hurricanes against the Waratahs.

This means Barrett, who was rested last week as part of the All Blacks' rotation protocols, is back in the midfield alongside Bailyn Sullivan. Ardie Savea, who was also rested, assumes the captaincy from TJ Perenara.

This week it's the latter's turn to put his vast array of skills on ice for the ABs' cause.

The Waratahs, in all likelihood, won't be complaining.