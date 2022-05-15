Runaway Blues set their sights on Brumbies Super Rugby Pacific blockbuster

Dalton Papalii and his Blues left the Queensland Reds in their dust in a runaway victory at Eden Park on Saturday.

It did not take long in the bowels of Eden Park on Saturday night for the Blues to quickly shift their gaze to next Saturday’s blockbuster Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Brumbies in Canberra.

Home finals advantage, aka the minor premiership, is now just 80 minutes away and there is a clear intent among the runaway competition leaders to get the job done with a week up their sleeve. Now is not the time to take the eye off the ball.

Leon MacDonald’s men had just run in eight tries to crush the Queensland Reds 53-26, following on from the 11-try home dismantling of the Melbourne Rebels the week before. Everything is building nicely for the Blues – interest, with nearly 20,000 rolling along to the Garden of Eden on Saturday; form, with the win streak now up to 11 (one off equalling the franchise record), and 19 tries scored over the last two games; and especially belief, with the Aucklanders now playing with a confidence that is going to make them a tough nut to crack from here on in.

The Blues took a half to break the Reds’ resistance, but once they struck twice in five minutes to open the second spell they were on their way to a second straight statement performance. They broke 32 Queensland tackles in another exhilarating display of attacking rugby, and now sit seven points clear at the top of the table, with those Brumbies and Crusaders the nearest pursuers.

“It’s a big game against the Brumbies next week … an opportunity to secure top spot,” said MacDonald after the game. “That’s important. Also we don’t want to lose momentum – it’s important we keep building. We don’t want to go backwards. It’s easy for us to get up for such an important game against the other top team, and what we want to get out of next week is a better performance than this week.”

MacDonald confirmed the Blues had changed their original plan to remain in Australia for their final two regular season games (they wrap it up at the Waratahs on May 28) in a clear nod to attention to detail. They will now return to Auckland between matches.

“We put a big emphasis on our preparation, and having our squad available to train fully against each other,” he said. “We only take a skeleton squad over and that would mean we wouldn’t have opposition to train against. It gives us an opportunity to come back and prepare really well for the last game against the Waratahs which will be a big one as well.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport There was plenty to celebrate for the Blues as they took their try tally to 19 in two games at Eden Park.

The Blues are what you might call in a good place, with only Rieko Ioane’s early hamstring injury from Saturday to fret about. Still, they’re well covered there, with Mr Fixit Bryce Heem notching two quick tries in a high-energy effort in his stead off the bench.

The pack is getting the job done in terms of quick, quality ball, punching holes around the fringes and providing the platform for a talented backline to flourish. James Tucker has been a revelation at lock, Ofa Tuungafasi and Kurt Eklund are revelling in their roles up front and the loose trio of Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu are ticking all the boxes.

Beauden Barrett made a seamless return at No 10 on Saturday and showed palpably he can co-exist with the in-form Stephen Perofeta in the first five-fullback axis, while Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke (a brace of tries in another powerhouse display) and Mark Telea all continued their irrepressible form.

Still, it can get better, says MacDonald.

“Some of our attack was superb, we defended really well at times but penalties cost us and gave them access to our 22, and we were a little bit frustrated with a couple of the tries conceded. We are getting the ball to the edges, we’re going through the middle … we’ve got a really nice balance, and I thought some of our kicks in behind and seeing space was really good tonight. Watching Beauden Barrett chasing through grubbers is a beautiful thing.

“But there are always things we want to improve. We won’t be happy with some of the defensive work on our tryline, and some of our discipline and decision-making at the breakdown. We’re giving away penalties through eagerness, but sometimes it’s just being smarter and not giving pictures for the referees to ping us.”

For a work in progress, the Blues sure are rolling along nicely. Next stop Canberra.