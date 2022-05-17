Super Rugby Pacific: Ioane brothers set to miss Blues' visit to ACT Brumbies

Rieko Ioane, scoring against the Rebels, is set to miss the last two matches of the Super Rugby Pacific regular season.

The Blues are set to head into the biggest match of their Super Rugby Pacific season against nearest pursuers the ACT Brumbies on Saturday night in Canberra without two of their chief All Black strike weapons.

Stuff understands both of the Ioane brothers are set to miss Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash in which the Blues can seal No 1 spot with a victory, with a week still remaining in the regular season.

The Auckland outfit lead nearest pursuers the Brumbies and Crusaders by 7 points, and any sort of a win in Canberra would guarantee top spot, and home finals advantage, regardless of what played out over the final round of qualifying.

Star centre Rieko Ioane tweaked his hamstring early in Saturday night’s 53-26 victory over the Queensland Reds and was immediately replaced by Bryce Heem, with the Blues backline barely missing a beat.

The injury is not thought to be serious, but the Blues will not take any chances, with the line-breaking centre set to miss the final two matches of the regular season. The Blues wrap that component up next Saturday against the Waratahs in Sydney.

And older brother Akira, who is just three games into a return from a serious ankle injury picked up ahead of the opening match, will also be rested this week after experiencing some pain in the affected foot following the Reds clash. It is expected he could return to play in the Waratahs match, if required, ahead of the quarterfinals.

James Worsfold/Getty Images Akira Ioane won't be risked against the Brumbies after experiencing some discomfort in his injured foot.

Akira’s absence this week will likely mean versatile Blues forward Tom Robinson will slot back into No 6 to face the Brumbies. If so, the hard-nosed Northlander told Stuff he will be ready after deputising in the second row for the last two matches.

“I like it in there,” said Robinson of his shift to second-row duties. “You’re in the thick of it. In our system the 6 is often on the edge on attack and defence, so sometimes you’re not involved in a whole lot of the action. It’s something I really enjoy, getting stuck in, doing the dirty work.

“But wherever I need to be for the team, I’ll happily play.”

Robinson said he was comfortable in both positions, but there were adjustments to be made between the two.

“There is a difference, on defence particularly, and on attack you’re on the edge a lot playing 6, and off lineouts the 6 holds the edge too. It is a different role. At lock you’re in the thick of it, playing in the middle, carrying in the middle.”

And Robinson said the Blues were doing their best to avoid talk of winning streaks (they are one off equalling a franchise record of 12) and the looming post-season as they headed into a clash that deserved their full attention.

“There’s just that feeling that the job is nowhere near done,” he told Stuff. “I think it will hit us eventually but at the moment we’re not looking at any win totals or even thinking about the playoffs. It’s just the Brumbies this weekend that have our full attention.”