Quick study Anton Segner ready to seize his Super Rugby Pacific moment for Blues

From Germany to the Blues, Anton Segner is making every post a winner on his debut season of Super Rugby.

Anton Segner’s is a rugby story of belief, ambition and dedication rolled into one, and on Saturday night in Canberra it will get another special chapter added to it.

The 20-year-old Frankfurt-born, Tasman-honed Super Rugby rookie was originally slated to come off the bench for Saturday’s pivotal top-of-the-table clash against the Brumbies at GIO Stadium. But a head knock at Tuesday training for Tom Robinson has seen the youngster whistled up to start at No 6 in a loose trio alongside All Blacks Dalton Papalii and Hoskins Sotutu.

Robinson’s blow is not thought to be serious, much like the injuries to the Ioane brothers, Rieko (hamstring) and Akira (foot), which also kept them out. Had it been a final this weekend, all three might have played.

But the red-hot 11-1 Blues are not taking any chances, with still two matches to tick off in the round-robin, and have full faith in their backup men to do the job in Canberra where they can tuck away the minor premiership with a game to spare, not to mention equal their franchise record of 12 wins on the bounce.

Segner very much fits that bill after a debut season in Super Rugby Pacific paved with potential. The youngster, who grew up playing football and ice hockey in Frankfurt, but took up rugby at his English-language school, has already shown what a quick learner he is.

The loose forward came to New Zealand in 2017 intending to stay six months on a scholarship at Nelson College, but found such success in the game that he has never left. He made his new school’s first XV within months of his arrival, the New Zealand Schools side soon after, and eventually picked up pro contracts with Tasman and then the Blues when he caught the eye of Leon MacDonald.

1 NEWS Andrew Hore believes the competition needs to move from a "high performance product which underpins the All Blacks" back to being entertaining rugby.

“He’s a bit of training machine,” noted Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry of a young man who had impressed with every step taken at the franchise in 2022. “He’s great over the ball – up there with Dalts (skipper Papalii) for his jackal rate – and is just a really good learner, and great squad member.

“He sat today with Tom, who passed the jersey over to him, and was picking his brains on some positional stuff he needs to take into the weekend. The fact he’s here, he promoted himself into New Zealand rugby, put himself into a school and got himself into a Super Rugby team speaks volumes for the boy. We’ve got a lot of time for him and as an athlete he certainly doesn’t miss a trick.”

Segner’s parents have been in New Zealand visiting, and his mother, who has remained for an extended stay, will travel to Canberra for the match. He has already made five appearances for the Blues this year, but Saturday will be the biggest game of his debut season as the Aucklanders look to sign off home finals advantage against their closest pursuers.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Blues loosie Anton Segner has impressed his forwards coach with his attitude and aptitude in 2022.

Coventry confirmed the knocks that kept the Ioane brothers and Robinson out were not of the worrying persuasion.

“We’ve been pretty conservative with their injuries. If we were playing a semifinal or final they could be on the field, but we don’t want to take any risks. Tom got a head knock at training, so it’s precautionary, Rieko hurt himself last week with his hamstring, and Aki‘s foot has started to flare up a bit with his workload, so we’ve just taken a bit of a load off for this weekend.”

As it is the Blues do not lose much with their replacements. Backline band-aid Bryce Heem deputises at centre, where he played impressively against the Reds off the bench, Segner continues his loose forward education on the blindside flank (after appearing at 7 and 8 previously) and Canterbury youngster Sam Darry slots back in to the second row (where Robinson had been filling in the last fortnight).

“Bryce has been really good. He’s a bit of a jack all trades for us,” noted Coventry. “As an impact player he’s been marvellous, and with Rieko’s injury I think he went off after four or five minutes. Bryce came on and we didn’t miss a trick there.”

In terms of Saturday’s task, Coventry said it was all about respecting a quality 10-2 Brumbies outfit who sit just one rung, and seven points, behind them on the ladder.

“The idea is to go over there, perform well and pick up more points. We understand how good the Brumbies are and highly respect their efforts this year and improvements in their game. They’re bloody hard to beat at home, as winter comes conditions are going to have a big part to play, and a real arm-wrestle is coming this weekend.”

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea Bryce Heem, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Anton Segner, Sam Darry, James Tucker, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Tanielu Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Andy Muirhead, Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Pete Samu, Luke Reimer, Tom Hooper, Caderyn Neville, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Billy Pollard, Scott Sio, Sefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Rory Scott, Ryan Lonergan, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford.