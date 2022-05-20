History beckons as the Super Rugby Pacific Blues show rolls into Canberra

Winning is contagious, declared Blues skipper Dalton Papalii this week. It’s also become somewhat of a habit for the runaway Super Rugby Pacific leaders.

Leon MacDonald’s Blues will run out for their penultimate regular season match against the Brumbies at GIO Stadium in Canberra on Saturday night within 80 minutes of carving themselves a special spot in history – even if it pales into insignificance when measured against their chief goal of this season.

The 11-1 Blues are riding an 11-game win streak as they sit seven points clear at the top of the table. Success on Saturday night against their equal nearest pursuers will not just lock down the minor premiership (and home finals advantage) but also equal the franchise record for consecutive victories.

The last Blues team to win a dozen matches on the trot was full of New Zealand rugby legends who carved a pretty special piece of history for themselves. Their 2022 successors have similar ambitions in mind.

In 1997 a Blues outfit including the likes of Sean Fitzpatrick, Zinzan and Robin Brooke, Michael Jones, Carlos Spencer and Jonah Lomu, drew their opening match (40-40 at Northern Transvaal) and then went on a 12-match win streak en route to a second straight title.

This group has the same lofty goal as they seek to add a “legitimate” title to the pared-back Trans-Tasman triumph of 2021, but have the blinkers firmly affixed as they close in on securing the all-important home advantage for the post-season.

The Blues will run out in Canberra without the Ioane brothers, Rieko and Akira, who are resting minor injuries, as well as hard-nosed forward Tom Robinson who picked up a head knock in training this week. It’s still a more than handy lineup with Bryce Heem and rising youngster Anton Segner tabbed to fill in for the absent stars, and should be good enough to account for a Brumbies side fresh off just its second defeat of the season (at home against the Crusaders).

Photosport Blues Mr Fixit Bryce Heem will slot in at centre against the Brumbies iun Canberra on Saturday.

The Blues will have raked over the video of last week’s 37-26 Crusaders’ success in Canberra, and will understand the importance of meeting that marker.

Skipper Dalton Papalii, who has preached a locked-in, one-game-at-a-time mantra all season, explained what he saw as the reasons behind this remarkable win streak.

“Probably the culture we’ve built here,” he said before Thursday’s departure. “When I first came in it was a bit different to what it is now. You come in every day and look forward to it. You actually want to work for the boys around you.

“We look forward to coming to work, and winning is contagious. When we got that streak of four or five games in a row it gave a lot of belief to the boys, ‘we’re actually a good team’. It’s a massive credit to the coaches and leadership group helping me out … we have such a good synergy with each other.”

Blues forwards coach Tom Coventry said his team went to Canberra with plenty of respect for the 10-2 Brumbies who have knocked off three Kiwi teams already this season, but also an understanding of the formula that worked for the Crusaders.

“The Crusaders were pretty physical. I thought they had a bit of a point to prove … and they turned the screw a little bit. They looked after the Brumbies’ set piece which is big part of their game. In saying that, the Brumbies made some nice line-breaks round the edges, and got through the Crusaders at various times.

“If I was looking at it from a Brumbies’ perspective I’d be thinking we missed a few opportunities to score off our breaks. The Crusaders’ physicality was probably the key to the result, but the Brumbies certainly didn’t go away.”

The Blues’ pack looks up for the challenge, coming off two supreme performances in runaway victories over the Rebels and Reds. Kurt Eklund, Ofa Tuungafasi, James Tucker, Papalii and Hoskins Sotutu are mixing power with precision, and setting a brilliant foundation for the speedsters in the backline to operate off.

Papalii said his team had to be prepared to go the full distance this week against a side that would be better for the return of star playmaker Noah Lolesio.

“They don’t go away, so you have to keep defending,” he said. “They can build phases and hold on to the ball. That’s a key part of their game where they put pressure on teams. We’ve got to keep backing our defence. We’ve built a culture round here where the boys want to work for each other off the ball and get set early around the paddock. We’ve got to keep doing that and keep backing each other.”

After posting 124 points and 19 tries in their last two outings, nothing much needs to change for the Blues. History beckons if they hold their nerve.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Andy Muirhead, Noah Lolesio, Nic White; Pete Samu, Luke Reimer, Tom Hooper, Caderyn Neville, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa (c), Folau Fainga’a, James Slipper. Reserves: Billy Pollard, Scott Sio, Sefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Rory Scott, Ryan Lonergan, Hudson Creighton, Ollie Sapsford.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Mark Telea Bryce Heem, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (c), Anton Segner, Sam Darry, James Tucker, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Ricky Riccitelli, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, Tanielu Tele’a, Zarn Sullivan.