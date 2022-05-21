Hurricanes blow away Rebels 45-22 to continue fast finish in Super Rugby Pacific

At Sky Stadium, Wellington: Hurricanes 45 (Julian Savea try 3min, Billy Proctor try 10min, Blake Gibson try 19min, James Blackwell try 35min, Siua Maile try 56min, Jordie Barrett try 66min, Aidan Morgan try 74min; Barrett 5 con), Rebels 22 (Lukas Ripley 3 tries 23min, 50min, 77min; Matt To’omua pen, 2 con). HT: 26-8.

The Hurricanes are finishing Super Rugby Pacific with a wet sail – though it still may not be enough to secure an all-important home quarterfinal.

On Saturday night in the capital the Canes made short work of the beleaguered Melbourne Rebels who crashed to their fifth defeat in the last six matches and saw their own post-season hopes turn to dust. The home side, despite having to make five late changes to their lineup after a dose of the good old ‘flu ran through the team, cantered to victory in their home finale as they ran in seven tries to three.

Marty Melville/Photosport Julian Savea put in a big shift for the Hurricanes in their 45-22 victory over the Rebels in Wellington.

With their third win on the bounce and sixth in the last seven, the Hurricanes improve to 8-5 and 38 competition points, but sit three points behind the fourth-placed Chiefs and will need results to go their way over the final round of the regular season to clinch a home quarterfinal.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Sam Cane suffers knee injury as Chiefs beat Force 54-21 in Hamilton

* Moana Pasifika slip to 34-22 loss against Reds after disappointing first half

* Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders wallop Fijian Drua 61-3 in Christchurch



The Chiefs wrap things up at the Fijian Drua in Lautoka – no gimme, by any means – and the Hurricanes conclude with a visit to the Force in Perth. A win to both Kiwi sides would see the men from Hamilton host the Canes in a quarterfinal.

Julian Savea was the standout performer in the home side, who were able to muster just the one training run through the week amid their illness issues. He ran for a team-high 136 metres with 5 tackle busts and a trio of clean breaks, while skipper TJ Perenara was not far behind him with a busy display.

Jordie Barrett, who played both second five and fullback, impressed with his physicality on the carry while Du’Plessis Kirifi was the best of the forwards with 56 metres on the carry and 11 tackles made. Fellow loosie TK Howden led the Cames on defence with 13 stops without a miss.

The Rebels had their moments, got a hat-trick of tries from replacement wing Lukas Ripley, but lacked the discipline and accuracy to trouble the Kiwi side.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Billy Proctor goes in for one of four first-half tries by the Hurricanes against the Rebels at Sky Stadium.

The Canes pretty much put the match on ice over the first 40 minutes, steaming to a 26-8 halftime advantage with four tries to one as they punished the visitors for their ill-discipline. Not bad for a side that had to bring in two new hookers (James O’Reilly and Siua Maile), Josh Moorby on to the left wing and Cam Roigard and Peter Umaga-Jensen to the bench in a late reshuffle. Dane Coles, Asafo Aumua, Salesi Rayasi, Jamie Booth and Wes Goosen were the withdrawals.

All four first-half scores for the home side came via the lineout option off penalty, with Savea finishing a crisp backline move for his 57th career try all time, Billy Proctor slicing through off a nice short ball from Perenara, Blake Gibson notching one from the drive and lock James Blackwell put clean through by Barrett after Ruben Love had provided the early razzle-dazzle.

The visitors briefly threatened a comeback when replacement back Ripley crossed for his second try early to narrow the deficit to 11, but the Canes regained momentum as Maile, Barrett and impressive 20-year-old Aidan Morgan crossed the line over the run home to secure the bonus-point victory.

Big moment

The Rebels flipped momentum early in the second spell with a well-taken 7-pointer, but the 56th-minute try from replacement Canes hooker Maile, off the back of another steaming run from Savea, restored order for the home side.

Match rating: 6/10

Some decent enough rugby from the home side, but the Rebels are struggling to live with the swift pace and skilful execution of the Kiwi teams.

The big picture

Talk about two teams going in opposite directions. The Hurricanes are finishing the round-robin in some style, with six wins from their last seven, while the poor old Rebels are sinking without trace – their post-season hopes now in the trash can. The men from the capital look like a side best avoided in the quarters.

MVP

Look no further than Julian Savea. The Bus continued his resurgent form in 2022 with a showcase display on the right wing, scoring one try, running for 136 metres and reminding the watching All Blacks selectors that he could still be an option at the highest level.