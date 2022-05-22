Blues edge Brumbies 21-19 in Super Rugby Pacific thriller to clinch top spot

Beauden Barrett goes in for the Blues’ only try in the first half against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night.

At GIO Stadium, Canberra: Blues 21 (Beauden Barrett try 42min, Karl Tu’inukuafe try 67min; Stephen Perofeta 2 pen, con; Barrett dg), Brumbies 19 (Pete Samu try 3min, Folau Fainga’a try 54min, Billy Pollard try 77min; Noah Lolesio 2 con). HT: 8-7.

Yellow cards: Folau Fainga’a (Brumbies) 29min, Darcy Swain (Brumbies) 37min.

The Blues, by the skin of their teeth, have matched one special achievement of their legendary 1997 predecessors – the next month will tell us whether they can push on and tick off the other more significant feat of those heroes of yesteryear.

With their 21-19 knife-edge victory over the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night, sealed by Beauden Barrett's after-the-hooter dropped goal, Leon MacDonald’s red-hot side from Auckland racked up a number of important achievements n Super Rugby Pacific – not the least of which was they have wrapped up the No 1 spot with a week to spare, and home advantage as long as they’re in the finals.

At 12-1, with 54 competition points, they now cannot be headed for the minor premiership, holding a 6-point lead over nearest pursuers the Crusaders, with just the Waratahs to come next Saturday in Sydney. The Brumbies, at 10-3, sit third on 44 points.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby: Blues bash Brumbies to cruise to third straight bonus-point victory

* Super Rugby team of the week: Make way for Ma'a Nonu

* Kiwi Super Rugby sides sweep 'winless, hopeless' Aussies 25-0



The Blues are humming, too. We know that because Saturday’s victory was their 12th on the bounce, equalling the record of the great 1997 team of Sean Fitzpatrick, Zinzan Brooke, Carlos Spencer, Jonah Lomu and co who won a dozen straight en route to their second straight then Super 12 title. The contemporary representatives look every chance of matching that ultimate achievement, but have been offered a timely reminder of how close the margins are at the business end of things.

The Brumbies pushed them to the very limit on a chilly Canberra Saturday night with an heroic performance that all but earned a remarkable upset victory. The home side had hit the lead in the 77th minute when replacement hooker Billy Pollard finished a trademark lineout drive, with Noah Lolesio calmly adding a tricky conversion for the 19-18 lead.

But these Blues are built of stern stuff. We’ve seen that a lot this season, and it continued in the closing minutes as skipper Dalton Papalii and replacement prop Nepo Laulala combined to win the turnover required, they went nine phases and then, under advantage, Barrett calmly slotted the winner from in front.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu meets some Brumbies resistance during the 21-19 victory at GIO Stadium.

Some Blues players put up monster stats. No 8 Hoskins Sotutu, no doubt keen to remind everyone his should be a name heavily in the All Blacks No 8 conversation, ran for a mammoth 175 metres and nailed all 11 of his tackles attempted, the in-form Barrett wasn’t far behind with 150, and Stephen Perofeta (128) and Mark Telea (100) also cracked three-figures. Papalii also gobbled up 80 metres on the carry and led the team with 12 tackles (and zero misses).

This wasn't a vintage Blues performance – they were stymied for long periods – but it was a gritty one. Barrett, the surging Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Telea were excellent, Caleb Clarke (98m on 8 carries) looked good too before limping off a dozen minutes into the second spell with a serious hamstring injury. Up front Sotutu led a strong performance, with a few wobbles, at set-piece time especially.

The first half was a dogged arm-wrestle that ended with a Blues’ try in the shadow of the break for an 8-7 lead, and the Brumbies down to 13 players with forwards Folau Fainga’a and Darcy Swain in the bin.

The visitors dominated the first-half possession and territory stats, ran for 635 metres to 120, forced the Brumbies to make 108 tackles (to 39) and were on the right side of a 12-1 penalty count (thus the pair of yellow cards) but struggled to break the resilient home defensive line.

At the conclusion of a huge Blues stand in the Brumbies’ red zone for most of the last 10 minutes, they finally found pay from the scrum as Fin Christie and Perofeta shifted it perfectly for Barrett to slide through on the angle for a much-needed try.

The Blues had three times been held up over the line in the first spell as the Brumbies refused to surrender their line, and the visitors’’ frustration was building.

Much earlier former Crusader Pete Samu had given the home side the 7-0 lead when he finished a surging attack off the back of a brilliant Swain lineout steal. Then Clarke started to wield his influence and the Blues spent most of the opening stanza on the front foot.

That changed. The Brumbies hit the lead (12-8) when Fainga’a finished a lineout-drive, and suddenly the home side was surging. Then Karl Tu’inukuafe drove over from close 13 minutes from time to put the visitors back in front, Perofeta added another three points soon after, and the grandstand finish was set up.

Big moment

Barrett’s dropped goal was the icing, but the match-winning cake was cooked by the breakdown turnover that gave the Blues their get-out-of-jail card at the end. It says a lot they were good enough to make the winnig play under pressure. Again.

Match Rating: 9/10

Too much whistle (21 penalties in total) but this was a classic contest between two quality sides who pushed each other to the limit. It was physical, furious and had a brilliant finish.

The big picture

The Blues’ show rolls on, and home advantage is secured with a week up their sleeve, but the Brumbies, on the strength of this, remain very much a contender. Expect to see both in the semis.

MVP

Sotutu gets the nod with a huge night to remind everybody of his class. But Barrett will be the man they’re all talking about with his final touch, and Tuivasa-Sheck imprinted his class as well.