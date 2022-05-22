Scott Robertson eyes options as Crusaders go full throttle ahead of playoffs

Crusaders run in nine unanswered tries in Super Rugby Pacific romp over Fijian Drua.

Scott Robertson can't relax.

A Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal may already be booked for Christchurch but as the Crusaders edge closer to securing another trophy, coach Robertson will be feeling more wired than ever.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Flanker Tom Christie (right) is congratulated by Braydon Ennor after scoring a try during the 61-3 win over the Fijian Drua in Christchurch.

Juggling the risks and rewards of selection will be crucial as the delicate balancing act that can weigh heavily on a coach's mind ahead of the playoffs unfolds this week.

Robertson knows the importance of settling on a top line-up for the final regular season game against the Queensland Reds in Christchurch on Friday evening, to ensure his men get another opportunity to build combinations and confidence.

The other side to this scenario is the issue of exposing key players to injury, in a fixture unlikely to impact on the Crusaders' standing on the competition log.

The second-placed Crusaders, on 48 points, could be overtaken by the Brumbies (44) if the Australian side secures maximum competition points against Moana Pasfika in Auckland, but only if the Crusaders suffer a shock loss to the sixth-placed Reds. The Blues (54) can’t be overtaken.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Replacement wing George Bridge scores a try during the Crusaders 61-3 win over the Fijian Drua.

The Crusaders' 61-3 demolition of the Fijian Drua at Orangetheory Stadium last Friday evening was satisfying for multiple reasons, not least because All Blacks Richie Mo'unga, David Havili, Will Jordan, George Bower and Cullen Grace were out of harm's way in the stands, along with Argentina's Pablo Matera.

Codie Taylor, who received a painful blow to the ribs against the Brumbies in Canberra the previous weekend, wasn't considered.

Robertson must be tempted to recruit his best 15 against the Brad Thorn-coached Reds and, if all goes to plan, use his substitutes in the third quarter to minimise the starters' exposure to injury.

The return of Mo'unga at No 10 is inevitable; his deputy Fergus Burke produced his best display for the Crusaders against the Drua, kicking eight of nine conversion attempts and scoring a try, but getting Mo'unga back on the park would ensure the machine keeps humming ahead of the quarterfinals in the first weekend of June.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Fergus Burke kicked eight conversions and scored a try in the 61-3 win over the Fijian Drua.

Although Jack Goodhue started at second five-eighth against the Drua, alongside Braydon Ennor in the midfield, the experienced Havili will likely return to No 12 and Goodhue will travel to centre.

"Jack, straight to 12, you can see how much quality he has got,'' Robertson said after the win over the Drua. "Braydon took his opportunities in his 50th (game) … what a great effort, there were a couple of special moments for him out there.

"You need depth, you need a full squad coming into finals football to be at your best. We have got a healthy group at the moment.''

The return of fullback Jordan appears inevitable, while, potentially, the most interesting call will be whether to start Leicester Fainga'anuku or George Bridge on the left wing.

If Taylor is carrying a rib problem, Ricky Jackson is likely to be retained at hooker, with Bower back at loosehead prop and skipper Scott Barrett, following a run at blindside flanker against the Drua, should return to partner Sam Whitelock in the second row.

Robertson has riches in the back row. Matera, given his recent form, expected to force his way back in.

If Matera starts at No 8, Ethan Blackadder could switch to No 6 and Tom Christie could stay at openside flanker.

The Reds snapped a four-game losing streak when they beat Moana Pasifika 34-22 in Brisbane last Friday, but their earlier form has been unconvincing.

Defeats to the Blues, Highlanders, Chiefs and Hurricanes leave the Reds winless against the established New Zealand teams, and if Robertson elects to wheel out his strongest side the drought could continue.