Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders loosie Ethan Blackadder takes two awards

Ethan Blackadder was rewarded with two awards for his efforts with the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

Loose forward Ethan Blackadder has been recognised as the Crusaders’ best player for 2022.

Blackadder, a nine-test All Black, was also named "Champion Crusader'' on Monday night.

The latter award, which Blackadder also won last year, reflected his contribution on and off the field during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The versatile Blackadder, who can play all three positions in the back row, has made 10 appearances this year and been one of the most consistent performers.

Cullen Grace, who has operated mostly at No 8, was named forward of the year. Fullback Will Jordan was given the best back award.

Lock Zach Gallagher was rookie of the year.

Argentina's Pablo Matera capped off a memorable night for the Crusaders’ loose forwards when he was presented with the Te Mārohirohi award as recognition for his determination, tenacity, strength and bravery within the team.

"It has gone to someone who has been resolute in their commitment to bring their skill and experience into our environment, and to leave their mark on this club,'' the Crusaders said in a statement.

David Neilson/PHOTOSPORT Pablo Matera, who produced a strong performance against the Brumbies in Canberra on May 13, capped off a memorable night for the Crusaders’ loose forwards when he joined Ethan Blackadder and Cullen Grace on the awards list.

The Crusaders, who sit second on the competition table, play the Queensland Reds in their final round-robin fixture in Christchurch on Friday night.

Although they are unable to overtake the top-placed Blues, the Crusaders are already guaranteed a home quarterfinal in Christchurch next weekend. Whether they meet the Reds, Waratahs or Hurricanes in the playoff fixture will depend on their results in the final round.

If they secure two competition points against the Reds, the Crusaders can't be overtaken by the Brumbies who sit in third place and are slated to meet Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Saturday night.

Crusaders awards

Player of the year: Ethan Blackadder

Forward of the year: Cullen Grace

Back of the year: Will Jordan

Rookie of the year: Zach Gallagher

Champion Crusader: Ethan Blackadder

Te Mārohirohi award: Pablo Matera