Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders loosie Ethan Blackadder takes two awards
Loose forward Ethan Blackadder has been recognised as the Crusaders’ best player for 2022.
Blackadder, a nine-test All Black, was also named "Champion Crusader'' on Monday night.
The latter award, which Blackadder also won last year, reflected his contribution on and off the field during the Super Rugby Pacific season.
The versatile Blackadder, who can play all three positions in the back row, has made 10 appearances this year and been one of the most consistent performers.
READ MORE:
* Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders lock Hamish Dalzell banned for three weeks
* Wasteful Crusaders overcome Rebels to bag bonus point win
* Super Rugby Pacific teams: Hurricanes retain Jordie Barrett at 12, Blues bring back brother Beauden
Cullen Grace, who has operated mostly at No 8, was named forward of the year. Fullback Will Jordan was given the best back award.
Lock Zach Gallagher was rookie of the year.
Argentina's Pablo Matera capped off a memorable night for the Crusaders’ loose forwards when he was presented with the Te Mārohirohi award as recognition for his determination, tenacity, strength and bravery within the team.
"It has gone to someone who has been resolute in their commitment to bring their skill and experience into our environment, and to leave their mark on this club,'' the Crusaders said in a statement.
The Crusaders, who sit second on the competition table, play the Queensland Reds in their final round-robin fixture in Christchurch on Friday night.
Although they are unable to overtake the top-placed Blues, the Crusaders are already guaranteed a home quarterfinal in Christchurch next weekend. Whether they meet the Reds, Waratahs or Hurricanes in the playoff fixture will depend on their results in the final round.
If they secure two competition points against the Reds, the Crusaders can't be overtaken by the Brumbies who sit in third place and are slated to meet Moana Pasifika in Auckland on Saturday night.
Crusaders awards
Player of the year: Ethan Blackadder
Forward of the year: Cullen Grace
Back of the year: Will Jordan
Rookie of the year: Zach Gallagher
Champion Crusader: Ethan Blackadder
Te Mārohirohi award: Pablo Matera