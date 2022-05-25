Crusaders midfielder David Havili ramps up mission for All Blacks selection

David Havili has been recalled to the Crusaders, who will play the Queensland Reds in Christchurch on Friday night.

Conversations about who could fill the All Blacks' second five-eighths jersey shouldn't exclude David Havili.

Not when he was Ian Foster's premier No 12 last year, until a form slump resulted in relegation to the reserves bench for the crunch games against Ireland and France in November.

HURRICANES Hurricanes coach Jason Holland discusses Jordie Barrett's continued selection at second-five.

In recent times the public chat about All Blacks coach Foster's options at second-five against Ireland in July have zeroed in on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea and Jack Goodhue as being the top candidates. If not for a serious shoulder injury, expected to sideline him until October, Anton Lienert-Brown would also feature in those discussions.

Yet it's not as if Havili has been absent from Super Rugby Pacific.

The Crusaders vice-captain has made 10 appearances, and after being rested from last weekend's game against the Fijian Drua, will return to start against the Queensland Reds for the final round-robin game in Christchurch on Friday night.

Havili maintains he hasn't plugged into the debate about who Foster will list as his second-fives in his All Blacks squad, expected to number around 36 when it's revealed in Auckland on June 13.

If that's the case, he's done well. Because it’s not a conversation that’s going to stop anytime soon.

"Not really,'' Havili says. "It's something that, I guess, everyone loves to talk about and it's a big topic at the moment,'' Havili said.

"But there's a month to go, and hopefully at the right part of the season I can deliver a couple of great performances.''

In other words, if he produces hot form, don’t overlook him. Yet, it’s not always that simple.

Havili knows from bitter experience just how ruthless the All Blacks selectors can be; in 2017 he appeared for the All Blacks on five occasions, including three tests, before being frozen out for more than three years.

Christophe Ena/AP David Havili, pictured playing against France in Paris on November 20, has played 15 tests since 2017.

Then came the recall. His reintroduction last year reflected his strong performances for the Crusaders, but there were contributing factors; being convinced by Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to play at No 12, which allowed Will Jordan to operate at fullback, was a major, while a serious knee injury to Jack Goodhue and Ngani Laumape's decision to leave New Zealand to play in France reduced options.

Now, even with Lienert-Brown unfit, there's a surplus of talent flowing down the pipe; Tuivasa-Sheck's switch to the Blues from rugby league, Barrett's decent performances for the Hurricanes - at fullback and second-five - and Thomas Umaga-Jensen, a solid performer for the Highlanders, provide the selectors with multiple options.

Havili has been paired with fellow All Black Braydon Ennor in the midfield for Friday night, with Goodhue rested to reduce the workload on his knees ahead of the playoffs.

Chris Hyde/Getty Images All Blacks midfielder David Havili makes a break during the Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast on September 12.

Being rested from the 61-3 rout over the Fijian Drua last week enabled Havili to recharge and, he will hope, remain ensconced in the job for as long as the Crusaders remain alive in the playoffs.

They host a quarterfinal next weekend.

"I love the continuity of playing back to back, but if you have a week off you can definitely feel how refreshed you are mentally and physically,'' Havili noted.

Meanwhile, Robertson has rested All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga, who has a minor finger injury, for another week; Fergus Burke, who scored 21 points against the Drua, will start at No 10.

Hooker Codie Taylor has been given another week to recover from sore ribs, and tighthead prop Fletcher Newell has been rewarded with a spell.

Left wing Leicester Fainga'anuku has again been preferred to start ahead of All Black George Bridge. Which, in turn, will offer an opportunity to fire another message to the All Blacks selectors.

"Leicester is red hot, he's probably the form power winger in the competition,'' Robertson said. "He scores tries, beats defenders, can offload. He is pretty special, he deserves it.''

At a glance

Crusaders team to play Queensland Reds in Christchurch on Friday:

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Fergus Burke, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (captain), Oli Jager, Brodie McAlister, George Bower.

Reserves: Ricky Jackson, Finlay Brewis, Tamaiti Williams, Zach Gallagher, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, Chay Fihaki, George Bridge.