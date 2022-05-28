Card games, steak and rugby: Argentina's Pablo Matera's lessons with the Crusaders

Loose forward Pablo Matera said Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has given him the option of returning to the Super Rugby Pacific franchise in 2023.

Being in a team loaded with All Blacks has forced Pablo Matera to have a re-think.

Before loose forward Matera, who has played 78 tests for Argentina, joined the Crusaders on a one-year contract he relied on surfing an emotional wave to get 'up' for games.

Now, as the Crusaders prepare to host the Super Rugby Pacific season quarterfinal in Christchurch next weekend the 28-year-old can understand the value of not allowing the heart to overrule the head.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific preview: Crusaders face internal challenge to remain top dogs

* Super Rugby: Pablo Matera to make Crusaders debut at No 8 against Highlanders

* Super Rugby: Razor slams the brakes on eager Puma Pablo Matera



It's not that Matera had an insular view of the rugby world prior to his arrival; after four seasons with the Jaguares, he joined French club Stade Francais in 2019 until he returned to the southern hemisphere competition via the Crusaders.

Being surrounded by All Blacks in Christchurch has enabled Matera, who captained Argentina to an historic first win over the All Blacks in Sydney in 2020, to absorb key lessons.

Sky Sport Crusaders get the win over Reds, but Pablo Matera's yellow card is a big talking point.

One of the biggest differences, he has noticed, is how the New Zealanders rely on extensive homework as part of their preparation.

"In Argentina, sometimes we work on passion first and then we start talking about details,'' Matera says.

"But I think (it needs) to be the other way around. You have to have a good plan, work on the details and then when you add the passion - that's your extra.

"I look at rugby a little more analytically now, more tactically. Going hard, that is always going to be there. But we need to start putting a little more detail on it.''

Barring injury and if he escapes sanction for a yellow card for a tip tackle in Friday night’s game against the Reds, Matera is likely to be a starting member of the Crusaders back row for the playoffs as he searches for his maiden Super Rugby title.

He came close in 2019, when the Jaguares made the final but lost 19-3 to the Crusaders in Christchurch. Despite his side being beaten, few could argue Matera didn't deserve the man of the match award, given his output on that bitterly cold evening at Orangetheory Stadium.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images Pablo Matera captained the Pums to their first win over the All Blacks in Sydney in 2020.

He's uncertain if he will return to the Crusaders in 2023, but does confirm coach Scott Robertson has given him the option.

Last weekend Matera received a new award offered by the franchise, which recognised, among other things, his commitment and determination.

That, Matera says, was unexpected: "It was a really emotional moment for me. With how many people help me around here, just to settle down and find my rhythm and become a better player.''

There have been pleasant surprises off the field, too. The outdoor activities in Canterbury, learning to play card games such as Up and Down the Creek with team-mates, and the food are among them.

"When you are in Argentina, you just want to eat Argentine meat. Then I came here, and I realised that you guys have really good meat, and really good food.''

Matera, who lost the Pumas captaincy in late 2020 following historic xenaphobic comments on social media, has been in contact with their new coach Michael Cheika who has replaced Mario Ledesma.

The Pumas will play three tests against Scotland in Argentina in July, their first fixtures at home since the pandemic, before focusing on the Rugby Championship.

Graham Denholm/Getty Images Crusaders loose forward Pablo Matera has used his running game to good effect this season.

Matera is looking forward to getting into scrapes against his Crusaders mates in the All Blacks when they square off in Christchurch and Hamilton.

"Now it is going to be different, knowing half the team,'' he says.

"We are going to go hard, as always, but it is going to be awesome to catch-up after the game or maybe during the week for a coffee.

"I am going to be the local, so I am already thinking where is the best place to take them and show them around because it is a beautiful city.''