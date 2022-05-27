Super Rugby Pacific: Crusaders unconvincing during 28-15 win over Queensland Reds

Ref Ben O'Keeffe gives Pablo Matera (No 6) yellow card for a tip tackle during the Crusaders’ win over the Reds.

At Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch: Crusaders 28 (Fergus Burke try 11min, Will Jordan try 15min, Brodie McAlister try 37min, Tom Christie 67min; Burke 4 con)

Queensland Reds 15 (Richie Asiata try 56m, Lawson Creighton try 71min; con, pen) HT: 21-3

Yellow card: Pablo Matera 55min

The early exit of Sevu Reece and Pablo Matera's yellow card were the biggest concerns for Scott Robertson as the Crusaders spluttered their way to an unconvincing 28-15 win over the Queensland Reds in Christchurch on Friday night.

The second half fade would also have given Crusaders coach Robertson plenty to ponder as this Super Rugby Pacific game disintegrated into a frustrating watch for the 15,500 fans at Orangetheory Stadium.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Braydon Ennor from the Crusaders tries to break the line as his team struggled to a 28-15 win over the Queensland Reds.

Robertson should have been reasonably content with the effort from his men in the first 40 minutes - this game served as a dress rehearsal for the quarterfinal against the same opponent in the Garden City next weekend - but what happened after the break was something of a head scratcher as the home side struggled to maintain cohesion or their trademark ruthlessness.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Matera’s tackle is likely to come under close scrutiny from the judiciary.

But it's going to be what happens in the days ahead that might worry Robertson most. Flanker Pablo Matera is likely to have his tip tackle on Reds midfielder Jordan Petaia in the second half, which could have been a red card and not yellow, come under close scrutiny from the Sanzaar judiciary.

The early departure of left wing Reece - he was replaced by George Bridge following a head knock in the ninth minute - also has the potential to cause anxiety although the line-breaking weapon appeared to be in decent spirits as he departed the field.

Having rested All Black first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga, who announced pre-game that he had re-signed with NZ Rugby and the Crusaders for next year, Robertson entrusted Fergus Burke to be what he liked to call his "quarterback''.

John Davidson/Photosport Will Jordan heads to the tryline.

Burke didn't let him down, but make no mistake Mo'unga will return for the sudden-death fixture next week. So, too, should All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor if he's recovered from a rib injury.

Full marks to the fans who rocked up in the cold air for this; while happy with the outcome they would agree this wasn't the Crusaders anywhere near their best and you had to wonder if their minds were already on next week.

If that was the case, Robertson would be disappointed. The Reds, however, never looked like winning this.

It wasn't difficult to imagine former All Black Brad Thorn clenching his jaw in frustration as the Reds' attack failed to fire for long periods.

A lack of leg drive, and depth, meant the Queenslanders were unconvincing as they tried to punch their way up the park with the ball; granted the Crusaders presented a tough defensive line, but Thorn would have wanted from his men.

While the lineout was also a problem for the visitors, the Crusaders had things under reasonable control in that department - but starting hooker Brodie McAlister fluffed a throw - and used it to set up a try for him late in the first spell.

Yawn? That seems to be the response from some punters whenever a hooker scores off from drives, although they all look the same on the score card, but few could have complained about the earlier efforts from backs Burke and fullback Will Jordan.

Burke, who backed up from last weekend's accomplished effort against the Fijian Drua with another polished display, should have been quick to slap the monsters inside the scrummaging machine on their backs when he bagged his five-pointer.

The Reds, hard on defence, looked to have secured their own scrum ball before they were suddenly shunted backwards and left lamenting a lack of concentration.

It was a bright spot on a night that promised plenty, but eventually failed to deliver. Messy, scrappy. That sums it up.

The big moment

The try from Jordan, the Crusaders second of the evening, is worth mentioning for a number of reasons; it began with the forwards shunting the Reds of their own ruck ball, followed by a movement that involved clinical decision-making and skill that eventually resulted in the Crusaders accumulating more points.

Match rating

5/10

A flat performance from the Crusaders in the second half wasn't going to have anyone raving on the drive home after this one.

The big picture

Seen the Truman Show? Like the movie, a drama comedy about a fellow who - among other things - lives a life on loop-mode, the Crusaders and Reds will return for the quarterfinal in Christchurch next weekend.

MVP

Crusaders loosie Ethan Blackadder was at his typical industrious best. Lot of tackles, plenty of attitude.