Crusaders' Will Jordan's big chance to stay in race for All Blacks No 15 jersey

Crusaders fullback Will Jordan is Super Rugby Pacific’s second highest try scorer, with nine tries.

A mind-blowing performance from Will Jordan on Friday night may not alter Ian Foster's thinking on who should fill the All Blacks' No 15 jersey against Ireland next month.

What Crusaders fullback Jordan can do, however, is reinforce his value to All Blacks coach Foster before he names his 36-man squad on June 13 ahead of the three-test series.

Jordan, whose blistering pace and ice-cool attitude under the high ball could cause significant migraines for the Queensland Reds in the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal in Christchurch, would most likely dance his way into the test fullback's job if he held another passport.

Instead that role appears destined to be filled by Jordie Barrett who, as Foster reminded us on an All Blacks Podcast this week, was the form player in that position last year.

This is despite Barrett, once again, being named at second five-eighth by Hurricanes coach Jason Holland for the match against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday night.

What Foster thinks, or where Barrett plays for his franchise, is beyond Jordan's control.

Sending a message to the All Blacks selectors that he should be picked for the Irish series, even if it means playing on the wing, must be the priority as the Crusaders aim-up at the Reds for a second consecutive week after beating them 28-15 last weekend.

Foster said he prefers Jordie Barrett at fullback, despite him again being named at second five-eighth for the Hurricanes - a switch that Foster admitted "hasn't excited me'' - later in the season.

Jordan, who has a remarkable strike-rate of 17 tries in 13 tests, has become accustomed to public discourse about where he should play in tests.

"I think it is sort of part of it now (the conversations about the All Blacks,'' Jordan said.

"It's probably something that when I was coming through, on the outskirts looking in, that it's a bit more prevalent and you are a bit more concerned about it.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks Will Jordan and David Havili celebrate with the Bledisloe Cup in Auckland in 2021.

"Particularly the fullback and right wing stuff, I get a little bit, but ultimately this week is hugely important for the Crusaders.''

The Crusaders enter the contest at Orangetheory Stadium as the hot favourite to advance to the semi. That's no surprise given they have won their last 10 games against the Reds.

But the scratchy second half they produced last weekend should ensure a warning light is blinking on the Crusaders' dashboard. Ahead 21-3 at the break, their kicking game deteriorated and some of the execution was shabby. That should give the Brad Thorn-coached Reds something to cling to as they hunt a famous victory.

The Crusaders' forward pack boasts six All Blacks and Argentinean international Pablo Matera. The back three of Leicester Fainga'anuku, Sevu Reece and Jordan could, potentially, profit from any dominance up front but needless risks won't be taken - especially if the weather is dodgy.

Fainga'anuku, Reece and Jordan, who are ranked in the competition's top three try scorers, have bagged 27 tries between them.

Hooker Codie Taylor, who returns from several weeks on the sidelines to allow sore ribs to heal, accepted discipline would be vital.

Matera was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Jordan Petaia last weekend, and in his absence the Crusaders' struggled.

The Reds, who have promised to deliver a passionate performance reminiscent of the Maroons in State of Origin, are likely to test Taylor's ribs if given the chance.

"I was pretty confident I would be back,'' Taylor said. "They (rib injuries) usually take a couple of weeks to get right, and the old needle does wonders. There will be a bit of that, I think.''