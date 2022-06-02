Super Rugby Pacific teams: Quarterfinal lineups for week one of the playoffs

Sam Cane will sit out the Chiefs quarterfinal against the Waratahs.

It’s week one of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs as five New Zealand sides all try to book their semifinal berths.

The coaches have made their calls and unveiled their lineups for quarterfinals in Christchurch, Hamilton, Auckland and Canberra.

1 NEWS Top-tier provinces will now receive more than the $1m initially promised – a necessary change following a shift in goal posts from Silver Lake.

We look at the talking points and team lists for this weekend:

READ MORE:

* Ex-All Black Brad Thorn embracing State of Origin vibes ahead of quarter-final against Crusaders

* Crusaders: Changes loom as Richie Mo'unga eyes Japan, Razor hunts All Blacks job

* Chiefs' Bryn Gatland takes No 10 jersey in Super Rugby Pacific team of the season

* Sam Cane set to miss Chiefs' Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal against Waratahs

* Beauden Barrett rested and ready to be tested in Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal



Crusaders v Reds at Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 7.05pm Friday

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga is back at No 10 for the Crusaders.

The return of All Blacks Richie Mo'unga, Jack Goodhue and Codie Taylor are the major talking points as the Crusaders aim to record an 11th consecutive win against the Queensland Reds.

The trio, for various reasons, were absent from the team that beat the Reds 28-15 in last weekend's final regular season game, but have been named in the starting XV for the re-match at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Friday night.

Bryn Hall, a late withdrawal last weekend, has also been given the nod to start at halfback ahead of Mitchell Drummond and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Deciding who should start at tighthead prop must have been a close call; Irishman Oli Jager has got the big tick from coach Scott Robertson.

The promising Fletcher Newell has been listed on the bench as cover for Jager.

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Ethan Blackadder, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (captain), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Finlay Brewis, Fletcher Newell, Zach Gallagher, Tom Christie, Mitch Drummond, Braydon Ennor, George Bridge.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jordan Petaia, Hamish Stewart, Filipo Daugunu, Lawson Creighton, Tate McDermott (cc), Harry Wilson, Liam Wright (cc), Seru Uru, Angus Blyth, Ryan Smith, Feao Fotuaika, Matt Faessler, Harry Hoopert. Reserves: Richie Asiata, Dane Zander, Sef Fa'agase, Connor Vest, Angus Scott-Young, Fraser McReight, Kalani Thomas, Hunter Paisami

Chiefs v Waratahs at Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, 4.35pm Saturday

Captain Sam Cane’s time on the sidelines will extend as the Chiefs host the Waratahs.

The All Blacks skipper and flanker will sit out the quarterfinal, with coach Clayton McMillan taking a cautious approach with Cane’s knee injury.

The versatile Luke Jacobson will move to openside flanker with Samipeni Finau remaining in the starting lineup at loose forward and the in-form Pita Gus Sowakula rounding out the loose trio. All Blacks Brodie Retallick and Tupou Vaa’i team up in the second row.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Pita Gus Sowakula of the Chiefs.

Out wide, the Chiefs welcome back star wingers Jonah Lowe and Etene Nanai-Seturo, which frees up Alex Nankivell to return to the midfield alongside Quinn Tupaea.

Lowe will have fond memories, having scored four tries in the 51-27 mauling of the Waratahs during the Super Round in Melbourne.

Chiefs: Emoni Narawa, Jonah Lowe, Alex Nankivell, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber (captain), Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa’i, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta’avao, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross. Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, Atu Moli, Naitoa Ah Khoi, Mitch Brown, Xavier Roe, Josh Ioane, Rameka Poihipi.

Waratahs: Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Alex Newsome, Lalakai Foketi, Dylan Pietsch, Tane Edmed, Jake Gordon (captain), Will Harris, Michael Hooper, Charlie Gamble, Ned Hanigan, Jed Holloway, Harry Johnson-Holmes, Dave Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Tom Horton, Paddy Ryan, Archer Holz, Hugh Sinclair, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Jack Grant, Jamie Roberts.

Blues v Highlanders at Eden Park, Auckland, 7.05pm Saturday

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The speedy Bryce Heem is back on the wing for the Blues.

Bryce Heem makes a familiar shift on to the wing and Tom Robinson wins the nod in a competitive second-row jostle in the Blues lineup to face the Highlanders in their quarterfinal at Eden Park on Saturday night.

The experienced 33-year-old Heem is the sensible pick by coach Leon MacDonald to fill in for the injured Caleb Clarke (hamstring), with the in-form Mark Telea shifting to the left wing, and Heem allowed to roam on his more familiar right side.

It was the same move the Blues made last season when Clarke departed after Super Rugby Aotearoa to play sevens.

Lock was the other contestable position, with MacDonald having all his second-rowers fit and available. Robinson, who brings much-needed energy and leadership, has been used mainly as a No 6 this season, but did start in the engine room against the Rebels and Reds at home and shifts back to partner the in-form James Tucker against the Highlanders.

Veteran former Crusader Luke Romano will bring his steely presence off the bench, while fit-again Josh Goodhue and young comer Sam Darry are the unlucky second-rowers to miss the cut.

The Blues, who went 13-1 in the regular season and are riding a 13-game win streak, are red-hot favourites to dispatch the 4-10 Highlanders. They have won six of their last seven matches against the southerners, including both played this year.

Blues: Stephen Perofeta, Bryce Heem, Rieko Ioane, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Mark Telea, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papalii (captain), Akira Ioane, Tom Robinson, James Tucker, Ofa Tuungafasi, Kurt Eklund, Alex Hodgman. Reserves: Soane Vikena, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Nepo Laulala, Luke Romano, Adrian Choat, Sam Nock, AJ Lam, Zarn Sullivan.

The Highlanders have decided to use Shannon Frizell off the bench, handing the No 6 jersey to Hugh Renton in the wake of James Lentjes' shoulder injury.

Frizell has not played since mid-April and will be asked to provide impact alongside in-form halfback Folau Fakatava.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Highlanders halfbacks Aaron Smith and Folau Fakatava.

As expected, Mitch Hunt has not recovered from his concussion, so Marty Banks wears the No 10 jersey.

Scott Gregory, Connor Garden-Bachop and Mosese Dawai return to the starting lineup, but Vilimoni Koroi has paid for his wobbly performance off the bench last week, and Liam Coombes-Fabling may be asked to cover No 10 if needed.

Hookers Liam Coltman and Rhys Marshall are both injured, so Leni Apisai is poised for a debut off the bench after providing injury cover at no less than four different sides this year.

Highlanders: Connor Garden-Bachop, Fetuli Paea, Thomas Umaga-Jensen, Scott Gregory, Mosese Dawai, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith (captain), Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Billy Harmon, High Renton, Josh Dickson, Bryn Evans, Jermaine Ainsley, Andrew Makalio, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Leni Apisai, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Saula Mau, Max Hicks, Shannon Frizell, Folau Fakatava, Liam Coombes-Fabling, Denny Solomona.

Hurricanes v Brumbies at GIO Stadium, Canberra, 9.45pm Saturday

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jordie Barrett is back at 12 for the Hurricanes.

Jordie Barrett returns to second five-eighth while captain Ardie Savea is back at No 8 for the Hurricanes’ big trip to Canberra.

Despite All Blacks coach Ian Foster saying he is not a big fan of Barrett at 12, coach Jason Holland retains him at second-five alongside Aidan Morgan, with Josh Moorby at fullback.

Blake Gibson is at blindside flanker alongside Savea, while veteran front-rowers Owen Franks and Dane Coles start in the small numbers. Lock Isaia Walker-Leawere is also back.

Halfback TJ Perenara will become the first Hurricane to chalk up 150 matches.

The visitors hit Canberra off the back of a loss to the Force in Perth.

Hurricanes: Josh Moorby, Julian Savea, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett, Salesi Rayasi, Aidan Morgan, TJ Perenara, Ardie Savea (captain), Du’Plessis Kirifi, Blake Gibson, Isaia Walker-Leawere, James Blackwell, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Tevita Mafileo. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Tyrel Lomax, Caleb Delany, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Ruben Love, Wes Goosen.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Irae Simone, Andy Muirhead, Noah Lolesio, Nic White, Pete Samu, Luke Reimer, Tom Hooper, Caderyn Neville, Darcy Swain, Allan Alaalatoa, Folau Fainga'a, James Slipper. Reserves: Lachlan Lonergan, Scott Sio, Sefo Kautai, Nick Frost, Rory Scott, Jahrome Brown, Ryan Lonergan, Ollie Sapsford.