Frustrated Crusaders coach Scott Robertson fires up over stadium debacle

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson: "Grandparents and young kids probably don't turn up to the stadium now, it's just too cold.''

Scott Robertson hasn't just turned the screws on his players ahead of their Super Rugby Pacific semifinal against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday.

Crusaders coach Robertson has also delivered a passionate message to the city's leaders following revelations a cost blowout of $150 million would push the price of a new stadium to $683m.

The latest figures have stoked debate whether it's still worth building a new 30,000-seat covered stadium in the CBD, with the public to have a say on whether the Christchurch City Council should spend the extra $150m.

Having watched the Crusaders beat the Queensland Reds 37-15 on another icy night at Orangetheory Stadium in Addington on Friday night, a structure built as a "temporary'' solution in 2012 after the earthquakes, Robertson urged the decision-makers to be "brave'' and endorse work on the new stadium in the heart of Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* 'We were way off': Crusaders coach Scott Robertson puts team on high alert

* Super Rugby talking points: Moana Pasifika aren't the easy beats many expected

* Super Rugby: Crusaders dig up painful memory a decade on from 2011 loss



"I'm not a political animal at all, but I have to say something because I know a lot of people that care deeply about this city ….'' Robertson said.

As he farewelled the hardy fans, many dressed as if they had spent two hours trapped in a snow cave, after the Crusaders' victory, Robertson couldn't camouflage his frustration.

When appointed coach of the upper South Island's flagship sports team in 2017, he dared dream that one day he could watch the Crusaders play in the new facility.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson talks to Queensland Reds coach Brad Thorn ahead of the quarterfinal.

He couldn't have been more wrong. There's still no light at the end of the tunnel.

After surveying the half-empty stands at the quarterfinal, Robertson could understand why people were reluctant to visit the stadium in Addington.

"Grandparents and young kids probably don't turn up to the stadium now, it's just too cold.''

Rising material costs and supply chain difficulties have contributed to the budget blowout and many of the city's ratepayers have been left to question when, or if, they will get a modern stadium.

Robertson said the Crusaders were grateful to play in Addington but asked if the people of Christchurch were getting a raw deal by the decision-makers.

"We have got to build the heart of the city. It's right there where we need it. Leaders need to be brave. And if we don't now, we are going to be hung out as a public and a generation that is going to take another period of time.''

Sam Whitelock is the only professional rugby player in Canterbury to have played at Lancaster Park, which was bowled after the earthquakes.

While Robertson accepts some citizens don't want the new stadium he said it was folly to keep waiting: "The people want it, a couple of people might not … but they should not hold us back.''

Joe Allison/Getty Images Openside flanker Ethan Blackadder suffered a shoulder injury during the Crusaders’ 37-15 win over the Reds in the quarterfinal.

Having guided the Crusaders to five titles during his tenure, Robertson has rarely been criticised. Speaking out on this controversial issue, however, has the potential for a bullseye to be slapped on his back.

Yet, like everyone else who attends events at Orangetheory Stadium, he knows what visitors must think as they look at the dated facility. And it isn't complimentary.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders will have to field a new openside flanker in the semi after All Black Ethan Blackadder suffered a serious shoulder injury against the Reds. He is expected to be replaced by Tom Christie.

The Crusaders will confirm on Wednesday evening.

The Crusaders' scrum was tremendous, and when their attack clicked they made big gains in the last quarter. Yet Robertson will expect improvements.

"We were over the line a couple of times, or held up. Had little knock ons. We are creating a lot, but we just have to finish them.

"But also just make sure we keep our work ethic, away from the ball, as strong as we have. So it's all there for us.''