Stephen Perofeta eyes a final flourish to cap standout run in Super Rugby Pacific

Stephen Perofeta is on a rugby tear right now that is showing no signs of abating. On Saturday night at Eden Park he will play for a spot in the Blues’ first Super Rugby final in 19 years and less than 48 hours later he should be rewarded with his first All Blacks callup.

Right now it is Perofeta’s world, and we’re all living in it.

The 25-year-old has barely put a foot wrong in the best part of a year and is on the sort of rugby ride you only dream about. Over the back end of 2021 he was a key fixture, mostly at fullback, and occasionally No 10, for the Taranaki Bulls as they went 10-0 to go undefeated through the NPC season and claim the final Championship crown. To cap it all he was named New Zealand’s provincial player of the year.

SKY SPORT Costly red card as Blues make Highlanders pay.

n 2022 the ascent has continued as he has been an automatic choice either at first five or fullback for the Blues as they’ve rattled off 14 straight victories to play their way into a Super Rugby Pacific semifinal against the Brumbies that puts them 160 minutes from claiming their first major championship since the 2003 triumph over the Crusaders.

READ MORE:

* Super Rugby Pacific: Beauden Barrett challenges himself to go to greater heights for Blues

* Leon MacDonald calls for improvements as Blues eye a major step up for semifinal

* Stephen Perofeta flourishing as he takes control for Blues in Super Rugby Pacific



(For the record, last year’s Trans-Tasman victory qualifies only as a minor title given the abbreviated and selected nature of the competition.)

In pretty decent company – the Blues backline has a world-class look about it across the board – Perofeta has been as high-quality and consistent as anyone in 2022. He’s run the show splendidly when Beauden Barrett has been absent, slotted effortlessly into the backfield role when he has been on board, and formed a two-pronged receiver relationship with the All Blacks superstar that has reaped rich rewards.

Barrett believes his occasional understudy, and fellow protagonist in backline destruction, is deserving of a national callup when Ian Foster unveils his squad of 36 to face the Irish on Monday.As it happens, with Damian McKenzie in Japan this year, he is need of a fellow who covers both 10 and 15.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Stephen Perofeta’s form, like this against the Higfhlanders, should secure an All Blacks callup on MOnday.

"From what I've seen and his development in the last 12 months, he's certainly one of the best players in the competition,” said Barrett. "He’s hard to handle at the moment, is really decisive, and I’m just stoked for him.”

Perofeta’s performance on Saturday night in the Blues’ runaway 35-6 quarterfinal victory over the Highlanders summed up his value. He ran for a team-high 116 metres on a dozen carries, beat a half-dozen defenders and threw in a clean break, as well as converting all five of the Blues’ tries.

Perofeta puts his career-best form down to the influence of Taranaki coach Neil Barnes and a major step up in self-belief and aggression in 2022.

“Barnesy was giving me that positive affirmation, that I am good enough if I put the work in, that if I leave no unturned stones I can put out performances I can be proud of. Once I believed in myself it was just about trusting that and making sure every week I’m ticking the right boxes.

“I’m playing for the love of the game, and enjoying it a lot in this environment.”

He also had to learn to accept Barrett’s presence, and learn to play off it.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The Blues fullback has been safe at the back and an attacking threat to boot en route to the semifinals.

“I’ve always idolised him,” he said of the 101-test All Black who missed last year's Super Rugby competition for his Japan sabbatical. “He’s a great player. I had a mindset shift of how can I better myself through his experience? The biggest barrier I had to break down was just to ask for help … so I’m clear and he’s clear on what we need from each other.

“Once I broke that we started to build that relationship that is really having positive spinoffs on the field.”

Perofeta feels the Blues have made some important shifts across the franchise to produce this remarkable run in ‘22.

“Each week the boys are holding each other to standards but also having fun. It’s fun working hard for each other and then the actual fun which is playing. It’s special and very enjoyable.”

He has no doubts the level goes significantly with a Brumbies side which would have taken a lot of confidence from their victory over the Hurricanes.

“The occasion is going to be huge but we’re here because of the work we’ve done and our love of the preparation. We’ve got to commit to that again, and then it's about turning up and trusting what we’ve done all year, and this week in particular.”

The rising star of Kiwi rugby is not thinking beyond Saturday night, and the chance to advance to his first real final at this level.

But if good news should come Monday, he admits it would “mean the world … my journey has been quite different, and probably not the smoothest of runs. With the sacrifices I’ve gone through and my family always in my corner, it would be huge. In this environment now the coaches and players have made this season so enjoyable, and it’s allowed us all to flourish, to stand out and enjoy our footy.”