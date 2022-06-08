'It's a huge battle': Scott Barrett relishes duel with All Blacks' locks in semifinal

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett will enjoy the contest against his fellow All Blacks locks in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinal against the Chiefs in Christchurch on Friday night.

If Scott Barrett issues unwanted advice to familiar faces to the Chiefs on Friday night, it may indicate the pendulum has swung in the Crusaders' favour.

Although Crusaders captain and lock Barrett says he isn't verbose prior to games, he may be unable to resist slinging verbal arrows at the opposition during the Super Rugby Pacific semifinal in Christchurch.

Sky Sport In a raw new documentary, Highlanders players past and present have spoken openly about the 2013 season and the flawed attempt to try and buy a title with All Blacks.

In pressure cooker games emotions can surge, especially if the dominant team seizes the opportunity to blow-up with delight following a wonky pass or dropped ball from the other side.

Barrett concedes the scenario could unfold at Orangetheory Stadium as he and second rower Sam Whitelock line-up against a Chiefs side that includes fellow All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick and Tupoi Vaa'i.

TV audiences can sometimes hear the sledging between players, thanks to the referee's microphone, and Barrett isn't immune to offering his views on matters, even when All Blacks team-mates are involved.

"There might be a moment, I think. If there's a mistake, possibly, there might be two cents thrown in there,'' Barrett said. "We will have to wait and see.

"We are both competitive teams. Often in the heat of the moment a few words might be added. Hopefully with a smile, and (then) get on with the job.''

The All Blacks selectors may feel trepidation, ahead of this one; while watching the two sets of locks duel it out could provide a barometer of their form ahead of the series against Ireland in July, there's also the risk of injury.

Barrett views it this way: "It's two (pairs of) All Blacks against each other, so it's a huge battle. Yeah, I'm excited for that. I am sure Brodie and Tupou are too.''

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has made just one change to the starting team that beat the Queensland Reds 37-15 in the quarterfinal in Christchurch last weekend.

Tom Christie of the Crusaders (R) is congratulated by Braydon Ennor of the Crusaders after scoring a try during the round 14 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Crusaders and the Fijian Drua at Orangetheory Stadium on May 20, 2022 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Openside flanker Tom Christie replaces the injured Ethan Blackadder, who is likely to have surgery on the left shoulder he dislocated against the Reds.

Corey Kellow has been added to the bench as loose forward cover, and loosehead prop Tamaiti Williams, a late replacement for Finlay Brewis last week, keeps his spot.

A long rehabilitation period appears inevitable for Blackadder, although Robertson was upbeat about his chances of making a full recovery.

"It's the same shoulder he has done before, so once he has got his head down and started working he got past the operation part … he will be right,'' Robertson said.

Robertson and Barrett would have had much to discuss after the win over the Reds; their pack operated like a bulldozer through margarine, the Reds won just 50 percent of their scrum feeds, but that was offset by the Crusaders losing three of their own lineouts.

For teams accustomed to success, the losses remain ingrained in the memory and the Crusaders won't have forgotten the 24-21 defeat to the Chiefs in Christchurch on March 13, despite beating them 34-19 in Hamilton a fortnight later.

Having led the Crusaders to their win over the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final last year, Barrett is accustomed to honing his leadership skills for the big assignments.

It has been a bumpy ride, in recent seasons, due to suspension and injury. Depending on how you view it, being a captain of a big franchise could be a burden, or a blessing.

"Nerves and anxiousness come from a lack of preparation. In finals footy, your preparation is that much deeper,'' Barrett stated.

"So come kick-off, you are not thinking, you fully trust in the work you have put in during the week. That comes with a bit of experience, over the last couple of years too, with a few ups and downs along the way that has helped shaped that.''

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett (captain), Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Zach Gallagher, Corey Kellow, Mitch Drummond, Braydon Ennor, George Bridge.