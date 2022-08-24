Tana Umaga set to rejoin Blues coaching staff for Super Rugby Pacific 2023

Tana Umaga looks set to be reunited with head coach Leon MacDonald at the Blues for the 2023 season.

Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga is set to rejoin the Blues coaching staff for next Super Rugby Pacific season in what could be a game-changing addition for the 2022 competition runnersup.

Stuff understands Umaga’s return to the Blues coaching staff, after he took the 2022 season off to concentrate on his family supplements business, is set to be confirmed soon by the Auckland franchise.

Sources close to the situation have indicated the 49-year-old will not jump back into the defence role he held for three years under head coach Leon MacDonald before his time off. It is understood MacDonald has something “slightly different” in mind for his one-time national team-mate on his return.

Umaga has an extensive history with the Blues, serving as head coach for three seasons from 2016, and then stepping down to an assistant’s role when MacDonald came on board in 2019 as part of a major coaching upheaval.

The 74-test All Black, who captained the national side over the last two seasons of his international career in 2004 and ‘05, appeared to thrive in the assistant’s role at the Blues where he was able to concentrate on his strengths of mentoring, defence and connecting with players on a one-to-one basis.

Umaga has not been absent from rugby in 2022 as he continued in his assistant coaching role with Manu Samoa in the international game. Alongside head coach Seilala Mapusua, they guided the side to a meritorious Pacific Nations Cup triumph in July, with a clean sweep over Tonga, Fiji and Australia A.

Dianne Manson/Getty Images Former All Blacks skipper Tana Umaga brings some special qualities to the table as an assistant coach.

The Blues are coming off an outstanding Super Rugby Pacific season where they rode a club-record 15-game win streak to the grand final, before they were brutally exposed by Scott Robertson’s Crusaders in the showpiece encounter.

The Auckland outfit had been chasing their first full Super Rugby crown since the last of their three triumphs in 2003, though they did claim the pared-back Trans-Tasman title in 2021.

But Robertson’s efficient Crusaders bossed them all over a sold-out Eden Park in a disappointing final won 21-7 by the Red and Blacks to continue their remarkable record in the competition. It was their sixth straight title success under the super coach since he assumed the reins, and 11th overall.

Umaga shapes as a natural replacement for the sweeping role undertaken by former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt with the Blues in 2022. Schmidt has since moved on to the All Blacks where he has swiftly been promoted from selector to assistant coach.

MacDonald has an established support crew of Tom Coventry (forwards), Daniel Halangahu (attack) and Craig McGrath (defence), with Ben Afeaki overseeing the scrum.

But the respect with which Umaga is held among the current crop of players and his influence around the clubhouse, with his calm and considered manner and deep reservoir of knowledge, is considered invaluable.

“Tana has developed into a mentor for so many of our players, and his leadership into the development of our identity and our culture has been inspirational,” said MacDonald when it was announced Umaga was stepping away after the 2021 season. ”His influence throughout our club, on and off the grass, has been crucial to where we are today, and I am sure we would love to see him return in the future.”

Blues boss Andrew Hore said at the time of Umaga’s departure, “our door will always be open”, and it would appear he is about to walk back through once again.