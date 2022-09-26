Trans-Tasman rugby chiefs express confidence new Super Rugby deal is on horizon

Sekope Kepu and his Moana Pasifika team were added to the Super Rugby pacific landscape in 2022.

Fear not for Super Rugby Pacific’s future, say key rugby officials from both sides of the Tasman, as compromise becomes the currency of a difficult negotiation process.

As Super Rugby Pacific unveiled its 2023 iteration in a low-key launch in Auckland on Sunday morning, Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos and New Zealand Rugby professional game general manager Chris Lendrum both pledged their intent to hammer out an agreement for the competition’s future after next year.

As it stands, Super Rugby Pacific needs the trans-Tasman unions to come together to agree on a way forward for 2024 and beyond. Their current agreement expires at the end of the 2023 competition that will kick off over the weekend of February 24-25.

The problem is Rugby Australia wants a greater slice of the broadcasting revenue pie which at present heavily favours NZ Rugby via its much more lucrative deal with Sky Television. RA chairman Hamish McLennan has been outspoken in his criticism of their Kiwi partners, threatening that they could go it alone should a more equitable arrangement not result.

READ MORE:

* Crusaders to kick off Super Rugby title defence at home against Chiefs

* Highlanders heading back to Invercargill for home match in 2023 Super Rugby Pacific

* Andrew Mehrtens on how to solve the Super Rugby standoff: 'Compromise is the key'



But the language was a lot more conciliatory in Auckland on Sunday, with both Marinos and Lendrum expressing their confidence that a common ground will soon be found.

“I don’t think it’s an elephant in the room,” said Marinos of what he called a work in progress.

“It’s a complex conversation. We’re looking to secure a long-term future and partnership. We’re both committed to continue to grow rugby across the Asia-Pacific region, we’re speaking all the time, and we’re pretty confident we’re going to get to a resolution pretty soon.”

Matt King/Getty Images Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos says it’s a ‘complex conversation’ to figure out a new agreement for Super Rugby.

Lendrum endorsed Marinos’ sentiments on behalf of NZ Rugby.

“It’s critical for our high-performance pathway, it’s critical for our fans, and the strength of rugby in the region,” he said. “We are talking about a long-term partnership, and with the complexity of the rugby calendar it takes time to work through all the detail to get it right.

“When you think about the history of this competition over the last 10 years there were times the brand, the integrity of the competition was a little challenged. We know we’ve got one chance to nail this, we’re excited about what we saw last year, this year will hopefully be interruption-free and we just want to keep that momentum going.”

Former All Black and now Stan Sport rugby analyst Andrew Mehrtens told Stuff recently that compromise was the key for finding a path forward, and Marinos agreed.

“You can’t go into a negotiation without understanding both parties are going to have to compromise somewhere along the line,” said the RA chief. “That’s just the nature of professional sport. As much as there is this intense rivalry on the field, it sometimes does transcend into the boardroom.

“We all want to do what’s best for our own backyard, but at the same time it’s making sure we elevate that and look at what's best for the competition, the region, and how it’s going to help us remain strong and competitive as countries on the international stage.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said Super Rugby was a critical step in the high performance pathway.

Marinos made it clear that the distribution of broadcasting revenue was among the chief sticking points holding up a solution.

“It’s around format and structure and the commercial model that’s going to underpin all of that, and having an alignment on vision in terms of how we want to grow the competition,” he said. “We’re looking at how we want to innovate and put governance structure around the competition.

“When you’re trying to bring two countries and 12 teams together under a common umbrella, it’s going to take a bit of negotiating and compromise as we go through that process.”

Complicating matters, both rugby men said, was the proposed world club challenge competition, which has to be factored into future planning.

”It’s a hugely exciting proposal,” said Lendrum of the mooted four-yearly event. “There is a gap in the rugby marketplace for the very best clubs from each hemisphere to play each other. We know our clubs are really motivated to be involved and I’m sure our fans will be as well.

“But there’s a lot of complexity to it and we have to take our time to work through that with two hemispheres, and clubs from five or six different leagues involved. Everyone has to come together and build a common platform.”