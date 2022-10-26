'It was tricky': Crusaders coach Scott Robertson reflects on turbulent off-season

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson is preparing for one final season in charge of the red and blacks.

Scott Robertson has put a turbulent and speculative off-season behind him and refocussed for what shapes as his last season in charge of the Crusaders.

Having come within a whisker of taking over the All Blacks coaching job in August, before losing his right-hand man Jason Ryan to the national side, it’s been anything but a normal off-season for the man they call Razor.

“Yeah, it was tricky,” Robertson admitted on Wednesday after naming his 2023 squad.

He beamed in via Zoom from San Diego, where he is attending a coaching summit, and had not long before the media call been listening to a US navy seal lecture the group.

Robertson was relaxed and appeared reinvigorated. A far cry from recent months, when he couldn’t leave his Sumner abode without members of the public offering their two cents on what was a hotly debated All Blacks coaching fiasco.

“It's good to be away,” Robertson said, laughing.

“Look, from a personal point of view, how do I put it? It's been a pretty reflective time. There's a lot going on, a lot of stuff out of my control and stuff I can't influence. I have those conversations with players. Now, I've got to have a conversation with myself.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, left, and Jason Ryan worked together at the Crusaders the past six seasons.

Speaking of conversations, Robertson remains in touch with good friend Ryan, the man All Blacks coach Ian Foster cherry-picked to replace the sacked John Plumtree after the series defeat to Ireland.

Given his chance in the coaching game by Robertson when he was coaching Canterbury, Ryan was a member of Robertson’s coaching team when he unsuccessfully applied for the All Blacks gig in 2017. His decision to work alongside Foster caught some people by surprise.

“Jase is a great mate, a good man. We had a good catch up and a cuddle. I’m really proud of him, I’m really proud that he’s gone on,” Robertson said, adding he missed him.

“My role as a leader is to influence people into great opportunities and help them along the way, and that’s what he’s done. He’s done a fine job with them.”

Asked if he was comfortable with how the ordeal was handled, Robertson declined to comment.

“My focus now turns to the Crusaders, which it always has been, but probably more so going into my last year.

“Just get my energy right, get the focus I've had the other six years. Get better myself, so I can help the team be better."

Ensuring the Crusaders, winners of six titles in as many years under Robertson, do so is behind his trip to the US, before he heads to London to coach the Barbarians against the Leon MacDonald-coached All Blacks XV.

Renowned for motivating players with gripping themes, and in pursuit of new ideas, he decided to attend the coaching and leadership summit in Southern California.

Following the course, he’ll head to Dallas to watch the San Antonio Spurs in an NBA game, and will also get a taste of NFL action on Monday, when he watches the Dallas Cowboys host the Chicago Bears.

“When you've done something for a long period of time, you need a lot of energy, you need a lot of focus, you've still got to be at the top of your game, and you've got to improve. If you're not going to get better, someone will catch you,” he said.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders coach Scott Robertson celebrates their 6th straight title with fans in Christchurch in June.

“Hence, why I'm away now, looking at different options and ways to motivate or inspire these guys to be motivated. It's a great challenge. It starts with myself first, making sure I come in [ready] next year.”

Robertson expects injured Crusaders Ethan Blackadder (shoulder), Cullen Grace (shoulder) and Jack Goodhue (knee) to be available in time for their round one clash with the Hurricanes in Chrsitchurch on February 19.

The news isn’t so good regarding tighthead prop Oli Jager, who requires neck surgery and is expected to miss the entire campaign.

2023 CRUSADERS

Forwards: Joe Moody (Canterbury), Finlay Brewis (Canterbury), George Bower (Otago), Codie Taylor (Canterbury), Brodie McAlister (Canterbury), George Bell (Canterbury), Oli Jager (Canterbury), Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury), Fletcher Newell (Canterbury), Scott Barrett (Taranaki), Sam Whitelock (Canterbury), Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury), Quinten Strange (Tasman), Zach Gallagher (Canterbury), Ethan Blackadder (Tasman), Christian Lio-Willie (Otago), Tom Christie (Canterbury), Sione Havili-Talitui (Tasman), Cullen Grace (Canterbury), Corey Kellow (Canterbury), Dominic Gardiner (Canterbury).

Backs: Mitchell Drummond (Canterbury), Willi Heinz (Canterbury), Noah Hotham (Tasman), Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury), Fergus Burke (Canterbury), Taha Kemara (Waikato), Dallas McLeod (Canterbury), David Havili (Tasman), Braydon Ennor (Canterbury), Jack Goodhue (Northland), Leicester Fainga'anuku (Tasman), Pepesana Patafilo (Wellington), Macca Springer (Tasman), Sevu Reece (Tasman), Melani Nanai (Worcester Warriors), Chay Fihaki (Canterbury), Will Jordan (Tasman).

Arrivals: George Bell, Christian Lio-Willie, Willi Heinz, Noah Hotham, Taha Kemara, Pepsana Patafilo, Melani Nani, Macca Springer.

Departing: George Bridge (France), Kini Naholo (Hurricanes), Bryn Hall (Japan), Pablo Matera (Japan), Shilo Klein, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Simon Hickey, Isaiah Punivai.