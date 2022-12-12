Champion Crusaders again crowned best sports team in Australasia

The Crusaders celebrate after winning the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific final against the Blues at Eden Park.

The Crusaders have nabbed another title – this time that of the best sporting team in Australasia.

Four years after the 13-times Super Rugby champions were crowned the best Australasian team of the past quarter of a century, they were presented with the 2022 award by Australian-based Gain Line Analytics at their Christchurch headquarters on Monday.

It came with a A$10,000 (NZ$10,594) grant, which the Crusaders donated to Child Cancer Foundation NZ.

The Crusaders beat out A-League men’s premiers Melbourne City and the Geelong Cats (AFL champions) for the top gong. The Blues (23rd) were the only other New Zealand team from any code to make the top-25.

Since 2019, the award has been an annual award over rolling five-year periods, with overall win percentage, competition size, and competition stability key measures.

“It effectively rewards long-term performance, which is really a measure of overall governance of an organisation. A team which can perform over a long period of time is not necessarily a reflection of the players and coach on the day, it’s more of a reflection of the organisation over time,” Simon Strachan of Gain Line said.

“The Crusaders, it’s very much around structure and the organisation being able to maintain that over a long period of time and having that long term vision.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images The Crusaders celebrate sealing the Super Rugby Pacific final against the Blues at Eden Park this year.

Since the Crusaders won the 2018 award, they have added a Super Rugby title, two Super Rugby Aotearoa crowns, and this year’s Super Rugby Pacific championship to their haul, improving their record since 2017 to 85-3-12.

Given competition stability and competition size are key measures, they were impacted by Covid-19 chewing up and spitting out Super Rugby in 2020, resulting in two years of Super Rugby Aotearoa and the launch of Super Rugby Pacific this year.

“It was actually very close, and the reason it was very close was it came back to that stability marker. The fact that Super Rugby has become unstable with the inclusion of two extra teams, it actually brought the Crusaders back to the pack a little bit,” Strachan said.

Gain Line’s annual analysis takes in every match in Australasian sporting competitions which conduct a home/away or equivalent competition.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has guided the red and blacks to titles each of the six seasons he’s been in charge of the team.

The latest rankings consider rolling five-year outcomes (2018-2022) for 21 competitions, including 10 women’s leagues and unisex esports, covering over 9500 individual matches.

“It’s somewhere you want to be, so you stay. It’s contagious. Board, management, staff, we all catch the bug, and then you want to stick around and be part of it,” Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said of the franchise.

“It just feels that everyone is all in. [Halfback] Willi Heinz coming back from Europe, I asked him the question the other day, ‘what is it about this place, why do you like being here?’ He said the thing about this place is that everyone is all in.”

The Crusaders are using the prize money to kick-start their quest to raise $100,000 for Child Cancer Foundation through the Long Run, a community run and charity event next month.

