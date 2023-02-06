Ex-Hurricanes prop Reggie Goodes opens up on the concussions that made him retire

Former Hurricanes prop Reggie Goodes was forced to retire from all rugby in early 2018, aged 26. He played 60 games for the Hurricanes and 45 for Wellington.

Reggie Goodes knows what to say when friends ask if he’s worried whether the concussions that ruined his professional rugby career will return to haunt him.

No, he’s not. Goodes can’t see the point in dwelling on it. He wants to make the most of life, not fret about what may, or may not, happen later.

Goodes, a loosehead prop who made 60 Super Rugby appearances for the Hurricanes between 2012 and 2016 and also played 45 games for Wellington, had to retire from the sport when he was just 26.

For a front rower, that's young. Yet, Goodes knew he had to do what was right.

Once that decision was made, he elected to squeeze the best out of what the world had to offer, not look in the rearview mirror and get worked up about the negatives.

When two medical specialists said he should walk away from rugby in early 2018, he made the decision to tell his Hurricanes team-mates he was finished.

Goodes’ first concussion happened in his 50th match for the Hurricanes, against the Blues in 2016; an opponent tried to leap over him and accidentally clipped his head, forcing him to sit out the next two games.

In the final round-robin game later that season, against the Crusaders in Christchurch, he took a pass from team-mate Beauden Barrett and ran smack-bang into the hip of opposition prop Owen Franks.

That concussion sidelined him for three months. Goodes had to sit and watch the Hurricanes sweep through the playoffs unbeaten, as they won their first title.

Having to rest in the stands, as his team-mates beat the Lions in the Super Rugby final in Wellington, stung. Everyone at the Hurricanes tried to make him feel like he was a part of the machine, but he was still on the outside looking in: “That was probably the toughest thing.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Reggie Goodes of the Hurricanes is assisted from the field after suffering a head knock against the Crusaders in Christchurch in 2016.

Three months later, Goodes returned for Wellington, but another head knock, this time in a Hurricanes pre-season game at the start of 2017, forced him to rest for all of that year.

“I had a year of trying to get rid of symptoms, and trying to get back. But I kind of knew in my head, 'this could be it',” Goodes says.

“Yes, it was tough. I grew up in South Africa, which was rugby-mad and was then a New Zealand supporter. You play rugby at school, but you always work hard because of the opportunity to be professional in your teens and 20s.

“And obviously I had to stop. That is the tough bit about it. But, at the same time, everyone has got an expiry date in rugby. Mine just came a bit earlier, which gave me the opportunity to do things while I am still young.”

During his enforced lay-off, he started a degree in business studies, did volunteer community work and found a part-time job.

Goodes was grateful that his Hurricanes coach, Chris Boyd, didn't pressure him. Boyd told the front rower to take all the time he wanted to recover, and to ensure he remained in excellent physical condition.

Yet it counted for nothing. He had to let go.

Rob Jefferies/Getty Images Reggie Goodes runs the ball into the the Highlanders defence during a Super Rugby game in 2015.

Unlike some ex-rugby and rugby league players, Goodes isn't plagued by the symptoms that forced him to retire. These days he enjoys helping to coach the top team at the Pōneke club in Wellington, working alongside people he regards as good mates and offering advice to young men who revel in the contact sport he loved so much growing up in South Africa before moving to New Zealand in his teens.

“I get my kick out of coaching.”

Goodes is well aware of the stories about high-profile players who have paid a terrible price for their concussions.

Carl Hayman and Steve Thompson, who played for the All Blacks and England respectively, have revealed they have early onset dementia and are among a group of players taking legal action against World Rugby for what they say was a failure to protect them from permanent injury caused by repeated concussions during their careers.

But Goodes is cautious when discussing this sensitive issue. He knows of players who took leave of absence from the sport, before returning to show no effects and continue playing.

“A lot of people ask me, 'do you get nervous about whether it is going to affect you when you are 50 or 60?'” he says.

"I am like, 'why be anxious now?' There is no point stressing for 30 years, waiting for something that may not happen. I will just go on with life as it is. Personally, I am okay now.

“You never know. I think I made the right decision to retire. Who knows?”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Reggie Goodes (centre) and his team-mates congratulate Ma'a Nonu after he scored a try in 2015.

Goodes has been invited to chat with young players who have been concussed, and provide insights into what they can do to protect themselves. He urges them to be cautious.

Having also coached at under-21 level at Pōneke, Goodes has seen young men try to battle on after taking a blow to the head. His message is for the player to be taken off the field.

"A guy will get a head knock and I will say, 'get him off'. And sometimes you get in a little argument, because he doesn't want to come off.

“But when you explain it to them, they usually come around … sometimes you have to get the coaches to make the decision for them. Which I kind of try to do, anyway.”

NZ Rugby has introduced a tackle innovation that will be trialled this season in an attempt to improve player safety.

The trial will involve the first tackler being required to target the belly area below the sternum, with the second tackler able to tackle below the shoulders in accordance with current rugby law.

The Rugby Football Union - the governing body of English rugby - has declared the legal tackle height will be lowered to the waist at community level.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Reggie Goodes takes part in a drill during a Hurricanes training session in 2017.

This caused an outcry with clubs in that country stating they hadn't been consulted properly, and for RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney to resign.

Goodes understands that the RFU want to make the game safer, but says if ball carriers dip into contact it's difficult to tackle below the waist.

“I can't say for sure if waist-high is going to make it better, worse or stay the same.”

His advice to anyone who has been concussed, is to not rush things. And he admits he made silly mistakes in the past, because no-one wants to give up their spot in the team.

There is a bigger picture, he says. It's best to be careful with brain injuries - and truthful.

"Recovery time is probably the biggest thing. If I am honest, I was probably a bit dumb when I was younger. Because concussion is one of those things you can hide.

“If you have got a broken foot, you can’t walk. You can see a player is limping. But with concussion, you can ask if someone has symptoms and they can say 'no'.”

Goodes, who works in commercial real estate in Wellington, says he would have no hesitation in introducing his three children to rugby.

Yes, it is a tough game, he says. But it is also enjoyable – for what it offers on and off the park.

“I know the risks, and I also know the positive things rugby brings. If they don’t want to play, they don't have to,” he says.

“But I do want to introduce them to the game because you can make best mates, and get opportunities at your rugby club.”