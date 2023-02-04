Webb of intrigue: The man behind the Crusaders' production line

Aaron Webb has seen many changes in ten years managing the Crusaders Academy, but they're still aimed at making better people.

More than 50 All Blacks went through the Crusaders’ academy, and all New Zealand’s Super Rugby franchises contain players who did the same. Sports reporter Robert van Royen caught up with the man in charge of the 13 times Super Rugby champions’ highly touted production line.

The realisation future stars Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie had slipped through their net was still raw at Crusaders HQ when Aaron Webb came on board as academy director in 2013.

Christchurch Boys’ High School midfielder Lienert-Brown and McKenzie, a Southlander who flourished at Christ’s College, had been snapped up by Waikato and the Chiefs and would quickly become All Blacks.

Lock Brodie Retallick, another local schooled at Christchurch Boys’, a mere 10-minute drive from the Crusaders’ Rugby Park complex, had already gone north and played for the Chiefs and All Blacks.

Geoff Cridge, a talented but injury troubled lock who went on to play for the Hurricanes and Waratahs, is another player Webb pointed out they let slip before his time.

“I think there were a lot of reasons for that. But one of them was not quite getting it right locally. So we've put a huge focus on that in the 10 years I’ve been here, because our region’s kids are our bread and butter, they’re Crusaders kids,” Webb said.

The 51-year-old will bring up a decade in charge in May, having come on deck at the same time a young Richie Mo’unga was starting out in the system.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Crusaders academy director Aaron Webb spends about 60% of his time working with players and the rest of time working in talent ID.

That was before the Crusaders partnered with the Canterbury and Tasman provincial unions and launched the country’s first Super Rugby aligned academy in 2015, pooling their resources and replacing the Canterbury and Tasman academies, but maintaining bases in Christchurch and Nelson.

Webb spent two years running the Canterbury academy, which produced ample Crusaders and All Blacks. It had a good reputation, but Webb said the same could not be said of Tasman’s.

“It was pretty dysfunctional at the time. They couldn't retain their best talent. A big part of the [new academy] was to retain our best talent in the region. Tasman, South Canterbury, Canterbury, Mid-Canterbury on this side of the island. West Coast, Buller,” Webb said.

Fast-forward eight years and the Crusaders boast a world-renowned academy, one which, by Webb’s count, 53 All Blacks have come through, and 85% of members kick on and gain professional contracts when their time is up.

Indeed, Scott Robertson, the surf-loving and charismatic head coach, gets all the plaudits for the Crusaders’ dominance – they’ve won six titles in as many years under the man who also won four titles with the franchise as a player.

But, as Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said: “Everyone goes ‘Razor, Razor, Razor’, maybe there should be more ‘Webby, Webby, Webby’.”

The production line

Somewhat of a clandestine operation only five or six years ago, the Crusaders have become increasingly transparent regarding their ability to identify and attract players, before shaping them into both rugby players and good men.

While much of Rugby Park in the Christchurch suburb of St Albans is now humming with activity related to the Crusaders honing in on another Super Rugby Pacific campaign, Webb and his 10-strong team (six full-time and four part-time staff) are working with the future in mind.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Christchurch-based Crusaders academy director Aaron Webb and Nelson academy manager Paul Galland usually have 40-43 players across the two hubs.

Forget 2023, they’re operating with the 2026 and 2027 seasons in mind, working closely with general manger of professional rugby Angus Gardiner.

Identifying when and where roster holes will be in advance is paramount for planning when it comes to recruiting.

“We’re day-to-day, discussing players and roster management, same with the coaches. There is an art to it, there is an art to bringing guys in and making sure they’re ready to succeed when they get there,” Webb said.

“Then, at the top, there is an art to when people need to move out, so we don’t lose the opportunity to bring someone else in. But we’re all about loyalty as well, so it’s a really fine balance.”

At any one time, the Crusaders usually have 40-43 players across their two hubs. This year, there are 24 based in Christchurch and 19 in Nelson, where they also service the Canterbury and Tasman NPC teams, which have combined to win five titles since the academy revamp in 2015.

Players typically spend between three and four years in the academy, although some – particularly outside backs and loose forwards – move on after two years. Locks, given they need to grow into their frames, typically take longest.

Unsurprisingly, the Nelson academy is loaded with players from the successful Nelson College first XV programme. In Christchurch, for the first time, Saint Thomas of Canterbury College (two players) has old boys in the academy.

”We’ve only got two boys from out of town, and they were in positions that we needed to fill, and we didn’t have locally,” Webb said.

“We do have a really high concentration of really good forwards in our region, just because of our geographical nature of where we live. Service industries that are around us, farming. But maybe we don't always produce great outside backs, so sometimes we have to go looking elsewhere for them."

Getting up to scratch

Newly signed Crusaders outside back Macca Springer is amongst those who was done after two years.

The Waimea College standout spent 2021 and 2022 chiefly working under Nelson academy manager Paul Galland, before signing a three-year deal with the franchise.

“It’s probably even harder [than being professional], because you have to go to work from 7-3, then you get to training, then you have to do a gym session, then you might have club training after that,” he said of his time in the academy.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Outside back Macca Springer takes part in a drill during a Crusaders Super Rugby training session at Rugby Park last March, while he was still an academy member. Nelson-based players spend training blocks in Christchurch.

“It’s pretty tough on the body, but it gets you through it. It gets you set up for the next years.”

While some academy members have day jobs, between 75% and 85% are in tertiary education, Webb said, pointing out the importance of Lincoln University and the University of Canterbury in recruiting.

They’re not paid by the Crusaders. They study or work, and play club rugby outside training commitments with the academy.

They have access to Crusaders coaches, strength and conditioning staff, physiotherapists, and a personal development manager, who assists with education, financial management and public speaking.

“All of those life skills we’re trying to develop with them. Because if we get that right, and everything is off the field is settled, the rugby takes care of itself,” Webb said.

“[Some days] I could be connecting with players around learning how to flat, job wheels in flats, flat accounts, a whole variety of stuff.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Crusaders academy director Aaron Webb, centre, has been in charge of the programme for almost 10 years.

There is also the opportunity to learn how the Crusaders operate during match weeks, starting with previewing their opponent and dissecting the game plan.

They’ll attend Crusaders fixtures with Webb, watching the action end on and analysing it. Just like the Crusaders, they’ll review the match.

“We make no bones about it. We want roughly 80% of our squad to come through our academy systems because then they know how we operate. They don’t have to spend a year figuring it out. They’ve been doing that while no one has been watching them,” Webb said, adding three to five players from the academy sign with the team each year.

Opportunities to train with the Crusaders also exist, which proved crucial for hooker George Bell last year, when All Blacks rest protocol and injuries left them shorthanded, and he was called on to play the Force in Perth.

“Those opportunities are great for them to understand what level they need to get to. But it’s also a great opportunity for that connection between the older and the younger players, so the skills are transferred,” Webb said.

“Codie [Taylor] knows George because he’s been throwing with Codie for over a year before he came into the team.”

George Bell on the charge for Canterbury against North Harbour during last year’s NPC.

Prowling for new talent

Webb spends about 60% of his time working hands on with players, travelling between Christchurch and Nelson, and the rest of his time gauging prospective players, mostly in the Crusaders’ catchment.

Armed with a network of people around the country, Webb will soon know if he needs to get on the road to evaluate a prospect in the flesh.

When Webb first started in the role, the Crusaders generally faced little competition when recruiting players. However, the competitive environment has increased “10-fold” as the other franchises attempt to establish successful development systems of their own.

“Most of the time we get who we want, and there are reasons for that...we’re good at understanding our people...but also we’ve got a good reputation for looking after players who move here. We’ve had that since 1996, 1997, 1998, when Norm Berryman and Norm Maxwell came here,” Webb said.

That includes New Zealand under-20s captain Bell, who hails from a Shag Valley Station in Otago and was torn between the Highlanders and Crusaders.

Michael Bradley/Getty Images Pivot Taha Kemara, in action for Waikato against Southland last year, has signed a three-year deal with the Crusaders.

Having opted to head to Christchurch after weighing up the development package Webb put to him, his name features four times on the gym whiteboard, which lists academy records by position.

“He’s really into commerce, Lincoln University was a really good fit for him, they obviously provided a rugby scholarship for him, and then we were able to put all the rest of the content around the life skills around that. Putting that together, and also showing him a pathway of where he can grow and develop.”

But there are exceptions.

Knowing the Crusaders needed a plan at No 10 beyond Mo’unga, Webb had his eyes on pivot Taha Kemara while he was still at Hamilton Boys’ High School.

Wowed by the playmaker’s all-round ability the first time he flew north to watch him play live, Webb attempted to sign him up, only for the Te Awamutu product to commit to the Chiefs’ development system.

Webb told him it wouldn’t be the last he’d hear from the Crusaders, and so it proved. Kemara didn’t say no last year, when the Crusaders put a three-year contract in front of the 19-year-old.

Webb didn’t get his man for the academy, but the Crusaders might have their long-term future No 10.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Christchurch product and Crusaders fullback Will Jordan came through the franchise’s academy.

The pipeline

How’s the New Zealand rugby factory looking. Are there still ample of talented young rugby players such as Bell and Kemara coming through the ranks and ensuring the talent doesn’t dry?

At a time fewer males are playing rugby in the country, that’s a valid question, one Webb is in prime position to answer.

“I reckon we’re still producing the same level of talent, but not as many players are getting to that level,” he said.

“The pool of players is smaller, so the pool of really talented ones coming out is slightly smaller as well. But the level they’re getting to is at least as high, maybe even higher. But it is a concern for the game.”

Investing in the future

No New Zealand franchise pours the same amount of resources into their development system as the Crusaders, Mansbridge insists.

In fact, while he isn’t about to provide sensitive financial figures, Mansbridge said it’s not even close.

“It’s significant. We would spend more in the academy than any other club by a multiple. It’s considerable...we somewhat replicate what we have in the main programme in the academy programme.”

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Crusasders boss Colin Mansbridge.

Mansbridge, who replaced Hamish Riach late 2018, once said if he was in charge of another franchise, the first place he’d look for players was the Crusaders’ academy.

He gets feedback from his counterparts, too, including from Michael Collins before he departed the Chiefs last year.

“He talked about a couple of athletes that had been here and ended up in their environment. He said he saw them develop and come back and, yeah, ‘thanks very much’.”

Mansbridge admitted the other NZ franchises were making strides with their academies, including the Blues, who under chief executive Andrew Hore have strengthened relationships with provincial unions and were not haemorrhaging as much talent.

However, he stressed athletic development could occur anywhere, be it in Auckland, Dunedin, Nelson or Christchurch.

“How you prepare yourself, what you do, when you deliver yourself. That is probably a bit of gold dust here.”