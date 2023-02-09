Xavier Roe injury opens door for Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi to make Chiefs return

Just as one door shut, another one has opened for Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, with the former All Blacks halfback to return to the Chiefs for this year’s Super Rugby Pacific season.

Having gone unwanted among the Kiwi clubs for 2023, the 27-year-old had got a reprieve in being drafted into the Highlanders as injury cover for Folau Fakatava, but with Fakatava making better than expected progress in his non-surgical recovery from an ACL injury, it was back out into the cold for Tahuriorangi.

That was until his former Chiefs side came calling, with Xavier Roe ruled out for the season after opting for surgery on a niggling shoulder injury.

Roe, 24, had logged 17 games for the Chiefs since debuting in 2021 and had got himself into a competitive battle last year with Waikato team-mate Cortez Ratima behind All Black Brad Weber.

READ MORE:

* Aaron Smith's legacy assured as Highlanders plan for life without All Blacks great

* Cheat sheet: What on earth is going on with the All Blacks job?

* Super Rugby Aupiki: Why Black Ferns star Ruahei Demant is inspired to reach new levels in '23

But coach Clayton McMillan would have been delighted to find a replacement player of such experience, and already with an affinity with the region, club and players.

1 NEWS The Hurricanes captain is heading into his final Super Rugby season before taking up a sabbatical in Japan and sandwiched between all that is a rather important tournament in France.

After two seasons at the Hurricanes (2016-2017), Rotorua-born and raised Tahuriorangi spent four seasons at the Chiefs, at a time when he managed to force his way up to third in the national No 9 pecking order and win three test caps in 2018.

But, after his form dipped and game-time dropped considerably at Super level, playing just 14 of the Chiefs’ 28 games across 2020-2021, and starting just six of their last 50, he then eyed a fresh start and took up an opportunity at the Crusaders last season.

It wasn’t the complete rejuvenation Tahuriorangi may have hoped, though, logging a mere six appearances and just one start, behind Bryn Hall and Mitch Drummond, and with former England international Willie Heinz returning, as well as the signing of exciting youngster Noah Hotham, there was then no room for him at the perennial champs this year.

After a decent NPC campaign with Bay of Plenty, he will be jumping at the chance to add to his 63 Super Rugby appearances (47 for the Chiefs), though opportunities at the Chiefs won’t exactly come easy, with Weber a key figure and the highly-promising Ratima ready to build on a fine 2022 debut season.

Tahuriorangi’s first chance to impress will come on Friday in the Chiefs’ pre-season hitout against Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Chiefs then face the Blues in a game of three halves in Pukekohe next Friday, before starting their season against the Crusaders in Christchurch on February 24.