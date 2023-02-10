'He asked to play': Roger Tuivasa-Sheck gets green light for Blues' pre-season opener

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, like the rest of the Blues’ All Blacks, was supposed to sit out Saturday’s Super Rugby Pacific pre-season opener against the Hurricanes at the Waitemata club in west Auckland.

But Tuivasa-Sheck, who continues to be linked with rumours of a return to rugby league after a less than trailblazing first year with the All Blacks in 2022, had other ideas. He was desperate to play, and to kick-start his sophomore season in the 15-man code as soon as possible.

So the Blues applied for dispensation on their No 12’s behalf, and were given it, which has allowed the 29-year-old, three-test All Black to be named to play the first half of their Saturday clash against the Hurricanes. If his training form is any guide, his franchise expect their second five-eighths to make a pretty decent impression first up too.

Tuivasa-Sheck had a solid Super Rugby Pacific campaign with the Blues in 2022, as he hinted at his potential in a strong midfield combination with Rieko Ioane. However, he struggled for opportunities with the All Blacks where he was restricted to just three appearances (two off the bench), and 90 minutes of test footy in total.

The former Kiwis and Warriors fullback and captain ended the All Blacks’ northern tour by being dispatched to the second-string team that was also in the north in November, and with Jordie Barrett making a success of his late-season move to No 12 it was figured he had lost significant ground.

But the experienced footballer appears to be up for the fight, and determined to win a spot in the World Cup squad.

“He has come on in leaps and bounds,” said Blues assistant coach Daniel Halangahu. “I think he’s made some really big shifts from where he was 12 months ago, which you would expect. He was pretty much new to the game, but now we’ve seen in this second year he looks a lot more comfortable.

“That time he’s had in the All Blacks environment has really paid off for him.”

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will run out for the Blues in their pre-season opener against the Hurricanes in Auckland.

Halangahu confirmed Tuivasa-Sheck’s presence in the lineup for the first half against the Canes was entirely driven by the player’s wishes.

”He’s asked to play in this game. He’s been given an exemption to be out there. That shows how eager he is to keep learning, and keep applying what he’s learn under those game conditions.

“He’ll be at 12. He loves being in there, closer to the mix, getting his hands on the ball. That’s been a focus for us – getting him more involved in the game and him understanding when he can insert himself within our structures to create opportunities for himself.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck hopes to impress Ian Foster enough to make his All Blacks World Cup squad.

The Blues have included a number of younger prospects in their dual lineups to face the Canes, with still a dozen internationals scheduled to be eased back in over coming weeks. Halangahu said there was a lot of interest in how many of them stepped up in the heat of pre-season battle.

“Sometimes you learn a lot about guys and how they react to those things, coming under pressure, or conversely when they have a few good moments, can they stack those and go back and put the other team under more pressure? We’re really interested to see how they go under those game conditions,” he said.

The Blues-Canes match will kick off at 2.30pm at the Waitemata club on Saturday as part of a Blues Fest ‘23 programme getting under way at 11am.

Blues (first half): Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Nigel Ah Wong, Essendon Tuitupou, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Heremaia Murray, Harry Plummer, Taufa Funaki; Cameron Suafoa, Adrian Choat, Taine Plumtree, Sam Darry, Josh Beehre, James Lay, Ricky Riccitelli, Joshua Fusitu’a. Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Jordan Lay, Sione Ahio, Jed Melvin, Lisati Milo-Harris, Leo Gordon, Kade Banks.

Blues (second half): Zarn Sullivan, Caleb Tangitau, Bryce Heem, Corey Evans, AJ Lam, Jock McKenzie, Sam Nock; Anton Segner, Tamarau McGahan, Rob Rush, James Tucker, Tom Robinson, Marcel Renata, Soane Vikena, Alex Hodgman.

Hurricanes: Harry Godfrey, Julian Savea, Kyle Brown, Matt Whaanga, Solomone Naiduki, Aidan Morgan, Jamie Booth; Devan Flanders, Du'Plessis Kirifi, TK Howden, Josh Taula, Justin Sangster, Pasilio Tosi, Leif Schwenke, Pouri Rakete-Stones. Reserves: Hame Faiva, Josh Southall, Xavier Numia, Siale Lauaki, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, James Blackwell, Reed Prinsep, Sione Halalilo, Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, Cam Roigard, Logan Henry, Brett Cameron, Riley Higgins, Kienan Higgins, Salesi Rayasi, Waqa Nalaga, Josh Moorby.