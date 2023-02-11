Roger Tuivasa-Sheck kick-starts season in promising fashion as Blues haul in Hurricanes

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck dashes away for a try in the Blues’ 28-21 pre-season victory over the Hurricanes in west Auckland.

At Waitemata RC, west Auckland: Blues 28 (Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Ricky Riccitelli, Rob Rush, Zarn Sullivan tries; Jock McKenzie 4 cons), Hurricanes 21 (Devan Flanders (2), Aidan Morgan tries; Morgan 3 cons). Ht: 14-21.

While the rest of his All Blacks mates had their feet up or were, at best, running water, Blues second five-eighths Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wanted to dive back into his rugby at the first opportunity. There was no holding him back from Saturday’s pre-season opener against the Hurricanes in Auckland.

And who could blame him after spending most of the back half of last year – his first in the 15-man code after a celebrated rugby league career – as a bit-part player with the All Blacks, making just three appearances and logging a total of 90 minutes in his first taste of international rugby.

But Tuivasa-Sheck, who scored a quality runaway try in the Blues’ come-from-behind 28-21 victory at the Waitemata club, shrugged off any frustrations he might have felt at his lack of opportunity under Ian Foster and said, after a concentrated learning period in year one of his rugby experiment, he felt ready to take it to another level in 2023.

It’s why he put his hand up to play week one, when All Blacks nationwide were being held back with their long year, culminating in a World Cup, in mind. And it’s why coach Leon MacDonald had no hesitation in throwing him out there for the opening 40 minutes – with Hollywood star Jason Momoa watching on the sidelines.

“He’s had feedback in and around that contact and tackle area, and I thought today he fronted there really well, and breaking away for that nice try shows he’s got genuine pace,” said a mostly content MacDonald after a predictably scrappy first-up effort. “Even watching him around the park, he’s organising and bossing and starting to become that natural leader.

“He feels like he understands the game now, whereas this time last year he was looking around trying to work out where he was supposed to stand. Some really good signs there early on.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck: ‘I’m excited about my second year. Hopefully I can be a lot calmer in the mind.’

Tuivasa-Sheck said he bypassed the delayed start because he was sure game time, not rest, was what he needed.

“I think I’ll make more gains being on the field and learning my craft,” he said, pronouncing himself content with his first steps for ‘23. “You make it through the first 40, and that was the box I really wanted to tick, getting some fitness into my game, and go back and watch these clips and see where I can grow from today.”

Tuivasa-Sheck has his work cut out making the cutoff for the World Cup squad, especially now Jordie Barrett has been shifted into the No 12 position, but he made it clear on Saturday he’s more than up for the challenge, despite rumours circulating already around a potential early return to league.

“I’m really excited about my second year of rugby,” he said. “Hopefully I can be a lot calmer in the mind, not be chasing and worrying about where I need to be and hesitating. That’s my theme this year – try to play a bit more freely and be in the right places.”

The former Warriors and Kiwis star felt far more prepared to stamp his mark on the Blues in his sophomore season of Super Rugby Pacific.

“I understand more,” he said. “I can have three or four things to focus on and can put my groundwork into those specific things, whereas last year I was poking at everyone, ‘bro, what do I need to work on?’, linking up with Caleb [Clarke], with different people, trying to work on a million things. Now I have a year under my belt and I can focus on the three or four things that I feel are key for me.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hurricanes forward TK Howden takes the ball forard in Saturday’s pre-season clash against the Blues.

MacDonald was part content, part frustrated with the first-up pre-season effort as his team kept the Hurricanes scoreless in the second 40, after trailing 21-14 at the break in a tough grind into the wind. The late defections of halfbacks Sam Nock and Taufa Funaki and five-eighth Harry Plummer had tested the home side’s depth there, but second-half tries to young flanker Rob Rush and fullback Zarn Sullivan got them home. Patrick Tuipulotu also tucked away 40 impressive minutes in his return to the franchise.

”We weren’t perfect, especially around our attack which was a bit messy, but we competed really hard, and put some good pressure on at the breakdown. I thought our conditioning showed through too,” said MacDonald.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland was happy enough with his team’s effort, too, especially in the first 40 as his starting group showed some promising attacking touches with the wind at their backs. Big No 8 Devan Flanders powered over for a brace of tries and Aidan Morgan completed the scoring for the visitors late in the opening stanza.

”We got some really good pictures around things we think we can build on,” said Holland. “That’s always the plan in pre-season – to put a few foundations in place to build from. We’re really happy where we’ve got to there.”

Neither team suffered any significant injuries in the hitout, though the Blues did lose Nock to a calf injury in the warmup. Both will welcome back their All Blacks en masse for the second week of pre-season action, with the Blues meeting the Chiefs in Pukekohe on Friday, and the Canes hosting the Crusaders in Levin on the same day.