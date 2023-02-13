Jason Holland says Hurricanes 'in a good place' ahead of Super Rugby Pacific kickoff

Big No 8 Devan Flanders put in a big shift for the Hurricanes in their pre-season opener against the Blues in Auckland.

Never mind a scoreless half of pre-season footy, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland feels something promising brewing in the capital ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific kickoff.

Holland’s Canes were pipped by the Blues 28-21 in west Auckland on Saturday in a breezy affair played in a festival-like atmosphere at the Waitemata club. As expected, in both teams’ first hitout of the year, and with All Blacks (minus Roger Tuivasa-Sheck) sitting this one out, it was scratchy stuff, with plenty of errors peppering intermittent bright spots for both sides.

The Canes put in a pretty decent first 40 to run in three tries (two to powerhouse No 8 Devan Flanders, and a third to dynamic No 10 Aidan Morgan) and lead 21-14 at the break.

But then with both teams changing out personnel en masse for the second 40, the men from the capital lost significant momentum and were kept scoreless as the Blues hauled them in with second-term tries to Rob Rush and Zarn Sullivan.

It mattered not. Holland, who is tipped to join Scott Robertson’s All Blacks coaching team if he gets the nod to succeed Ian Foster, had seen enough, both on the field on Saturday, and on the training paddock in the weeks hitherto, to tell him his men are tracking nicely ahead of their competition opener at the Queensland Reds on February 25.

“You never like be too optimistic, but I am optimistic about where we’re at,” said Holland. ”We’re in a really good place. The boys have been awesome in pre-season, they’ve come in ready to go, and we’ve been able to get straight into our rugby from day one because everyone has been in such good nick.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jason Holland: ‘The boys have come in ready to go, and we’ve been able to get straight into our rugby from day one.

”That’s been encouraging and it feels like we’ve got a pretty good balance in our squad to be able to play the style of footy we want, and get a bit of balance where we’re winning as well as playing a good style of footy.”

Holland enjoyed the chance for his players to get some physical rugby into them, and especially liked what he saw from his group in the opening 40. “We got some really good pictures around things we think we can build on, and that’s always the plan in pre-season – put a few foundations in place to build from. We’re really happy where we’ve got to there.”

Holland plans to welcome back All Black stars Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles and Asafo Aumua for Friday’s run against the Crusaders in Levin, and is well aware of the impact they will bring as they ease back into the fray.

But he’s also enthused by another layer of his squad.

”I reckon the difference for us at the moment is we’ve gt those guys who are third and fourth-year Super players, like a Brayden Iose and a Devan Flanders who really feel comfortable here and are ready to go. We’ve got a good mix with the big dogs coming back next week.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Jason Holland sees Julian Savea as a wing who can cover midfield for him in Super Rugby Pacific.

Holland also confirmed he sees former All Black Julian Savea mainly as a wing, despite the time he logged in midfield for Wellington in the NPC.

”Obviously he’s not top end like Jules used to be pace wise, but some things Jules does, and his game awareness, will get him that extra metre anyway. I wouldn’t rule out Jules playing midfield either but at the moment he’s a winger who can cover midfield.”

Holland said he had also been impressed by speedster Solomone Naiduki who had come over from Australia in a bid to win a spot in the Canes. “He’s been involved in league before, wanted something different, and we gave him an opportunity. He's a big, powerful man, and has some good growth in him. We’ll see where he’s got to after this.”

The Hurricanes meet the Crusaders in Levin on Friday (5pm kickoiff) in the second and final pre-season fixture.