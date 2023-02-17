Why Sam Cane considered relinquishing Chiefs captaincy, but ultimately didn't

Sam Cane thought about giving up the Chiefs captaincy this year, but wants to keep developing his leadership ahead of the World Cup.

All Blacks skipper Sam Cane considered relinquishing the Chiefs captaincy this season in a bid to focus on footy and ease the load in what shapes as a massive World Cup year.

But a feeling he’s still got plenty of growth to achieve, in his on-field leadership in particular, is the reason he will indeed be at the helm of his Super Rugby Pacific club in 2023.

The 31-year-old was last week named as co-captain alongside Brad Weber for the third time in as many seasons under Clayton McMillan, for what will be an eighth successive year in charge in total (seven of those as a co-captain).

It will mark the first time since 2011 that an All Blacks skipper will also lead their Super Rugby side in World Cup year.

Kieran Read took over the Crusaders captaincy in 2013 when Richie McCaw was absent, and retained it for his first year as national skipper in 2016, before Sam Whitelock then took charge from 2017.

Asked if easing back the load was also something he had contemplated, Cane acknowledged it was definitely something he had to ponder.

“We certainly discussed it, the pros and cons,” he said.

“But we came to the decision that it’s almost better to get accustomed to a lot of the captaincy responsibilities throughout the week, including some of the media and off-field stuff – co-captaincy works great in that aspect during the long Super Rugby season, we get to share those responsibilities.

“But when it comes to on-the-field stuff, my personal preference is to stay sharp in some of those decision-making factors, in terms of interacting with referees, all that sort of stuff.

“I don’t feel like I’m the finished product by any means in terms of that part of my leadership.”

Indeed, while Cane has been in the All Blacks role since Read’s retirement, he hasn’t actually had all that much time in the saddle at test level.

The 86-test openside flanker led New Zealand on three occasions before being appointed to the role fulltime in 2020, but since then has only done so 16 times, out of the 34 tests the All Blacks have played.

Covid-19 made for a truncated six-test programme in 2020, then pectoral surgery limited Cane to three tests in 2021, captaining in just one, while he then featured in only nine of 14 tests last year thanks to a head injury and then a double cheekbone fracture.

Comparatively, Read had 34 tests as captain (and nine before his fulltime appointment) going into the last World Cup season, in 2019, while McCaw had just 12 going into 2007, then 56 going into 2011 and 99 going into 2015.

Christiaan Kotze/Photosport Dealing with referees is one part of Sam Cane’s leadership he is keen to develop.

There are also only five more tests for the All Blacks before this year’s World Cup, so no wonder Cane is jumping at the chance to stay on the ball with his leadership.

“I want to continue to grow and review and reflect on each game and get better,” he said. “And you can only do that if you’re out there doing it.”

That will start for Cane on Friday evening, in the Chiefs’ second and final pre-season hitout, a game of three halves against the Blues in Pukekohe, for what will be his first match back since the cheekbone injury against Japan in Tokyo on October 29.

After flying home for surgery a week later, Cane said the recovery had been smooth – “no nerve damage around the eye or the face, which was a bonus” – and within three weeks was able to be back exercising, hungry aplenty for what lies ahead, having been made to watch on as Dalton Papali’i more than pressed his claims in the No 7 jersey.

“It’s always tough looking in from the outside, especially after a lot of what we’d been through that season and where I felt the team was trending, but it just grows that bit inside to keep working and keep fighting for your position,” Cane said.

“There’s always competition for spots, and no-one can ever rest on their laurels, you’ve got to earn and fight for what you get, and it’ll be no different this season.”