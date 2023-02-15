'We’ve got to look after our necks': All Blacks prop's warning on speeding up scrums

Crusaders prop George Bower in action during last year’s Super Rugby semifinal against the Chiefs in Christchurch.

George Bower isn’t about to lie – he never minded the lengthy stoppages in play officials are attempting to wipe out.

As an All Blacks and Crusaders prop, they were a chance for him to suck in a few deep ones and refocus before the next passage of play.

But he’ll have less time to do so this season, after a raft of law variations aimed at speeding up the game were announced for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The measures include lineouts and scrums forming within 30 seconds of marks being set, a big one for loosehead prop Bower and his fellow front rowers.

“I guess for a lot of us front rowers, we have a long process [for scrums], it’s a whole crouch, bind, everything with that. It looks like a lot of us will have to speed it up in order to stay under the time,” Bower said.

He’ll experience the law variations on Friday afternoon, when he and five other returning All Blacks get their first taste of pre-season action this year and line up against the Hurricanes in Levin.

Fellow prop Fletcher Newell and hooker Codie Taylor will start the match alongside Bower, while lock Sam Whitelock and utility backs David Havili and Leicester Fainga’anuku will also feature in the opening half. Joe Moody will play the second half.

Bower sensed the returning All Blacks wouldn’t have difficulty adjusting to the set piece “shot clocks”, given referees had already been speeding them up during international matches last year. However, he stressed the importance of not rushing at the expense of technique.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images All Blacks prop George Bower in action at Eden Park last year.

“We actually came up with solutions around speeding up your setup and making sure your neck is in the right position as fast as you can before they call ‘set’.

“I guess the international boys probably have a little bit more experience with a faster set up time. But it’s something we will have to tell our young boys to speed up...we’ve got to look after our necks. If your neck gets caught in the wrong spot, it’s pretty dangerous.”

Other measures include kickers having 90 seconds to kick conversions and 60 seconds for penalties. There will also be less intervening by TMOs, who will now consider upgrading yellow cards to red while play continues.

Less TMO means less stoppages, certainly pleasing the overwhelming majority of fans. But what about Bower?

“You’re like, ‘thanks TMO, take your time’ Bower quipped of the breaks their interjections had allowed in the past, before admitting the changes would speed up the game and make it more enjoyable for viewers.

“It just means we will have to be a bit faster and fitter and more on our toes, as you’ll go from one play to another.”

While head coach Scott Robertson is wheeling out seven All Blacks against the Hurricanes, he’s keeping just as many – Richie Mo’unga, Scott Barrett, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Ethan Blackadder, Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan – on ice.

Only Jordan (migraine-related condition) and Ennor (ankle) are unavailable due to injury, although the latter is expected to be available to play the Chiefs in Friday week’s season-opener in Christchurch alongside the team’s other representatives.

“It’s a week-to-week thing. He’s gradually improving,” Robertson said of Jordan’s status.

As for who fills his boots, Chay Fihaki, who started round one of the 2021 season in place of an injured Jordan, and will start in Levin, is the front-runner.

“The last couple of weekends we've been setting up, we've been training and making sure we get enough reps for our fullback cover, and the performance this weekend and combinations will come together.”

Crusaders v Hurricanes

Where: Levin

When: Friday, 5pm

First half: Chay Fihaki, Melani Nanai, Leicester Fainga’anuku, David Havili, Macca Springer, Fergus Burke, Mitchell Drummond, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Dominic Gardiner, Sam Whitelock, Mitchell Dunshea, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Second half: Taine Robinson, Blair Murray, Will Gaulter, Dallas McLeod, Macca Springer, Fergus Burke, Willi Heinz, Christian Lio-Willie, Corey Kellow, Sione Havili-Talitui, Zach Gallagher, Jamie Hannah, Tamaiti Williams, Brodie McAlister, Joe Moody.

Replacements: Finlay Brewis, Ioane Moananu, Seb Calder, Noah Hotham.